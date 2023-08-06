3 players who hurt their stock in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Thursday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game saw the return of football after a long offseason as the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets 21-16. Both teams didn’t play many of their starters electing to play younger players and those that are on the fringe of making the roster. Some drastically increased their play with solid play and showed coaches things they were hoping to see in camp and the preseason.

However, there were also some players that make you feel like they should look elsewhere in terms of who makes the roster at that position. Three players stood out ad the most disappointing during Thursday’s preseason game.

DT Maurice Hurst

Maurice Hurst was one of the players I was most excited to see play Thursday but he struggled to inspire any confidence in him going forward. He wasn’t outstanding in the run defense or pass rush as he was pushed around in the run game and failed to produce a quarterback pressure though he only played 11 pass rush snaps.

One of the most significant issues with Hurst is his injury history and if he has lost some juice after all on them. He will still have a big opportunity to prove he can be the effective pass rusher he was early in his career but it does make you feel the need to add a defensive tackle has grown.

QB Kellen Mond

For the first time in a Browns uniform, Kellen Mond took the field to show fans and coaches what he can do and it did not go well. The interception he threw in the first half was as bad as they come and if the player that picked it off hadn’t there was another that likely would, the pass had no chance of being complete.

He was indecisive and lacked much zip on the ball when he tried to drive it which was a complete opposite of what we later saw from Dorian Thompson-Robinson. It was a longshot for Mond to make the roster but if he isn’t better in the coming weeks they may look for a new practice squad candidate.

DT Jordan Elliott

Jordan Elliott has been getting a lot of starter reps in training camp as the team continues to hold out hope he develops into a solid player. It was surprising that he was getting much playing time as a result of the first-team reps which likely means they aren’t completely sold on him.

On Thursday we just saw more of the same from Elliott as he was pushed around in the run game and the inability to provide much pass rush. Just like with Hurst this shows the need to add something more proven behind Dalvin Tomlinson in the defensive tackle room.

