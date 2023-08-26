3 players who could follow Joshua Dobbs and be traded before cutdowns

General manager Andrew Berry is no stranger to trading players for future draft picks as Thursday he traded backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals. Dobbs was a player that the Cleveland Browns might have cut after the emergence of Dorian Thompson-Robinson this preseason. So could there be more players that Berry could trade to get something from them instead of cutting them for nothing?

The offensive line is very deep and they won’t be able to keep all of them so a player from this group could be traded for a day three pick makes sense. Here are the three players I think are the most likely to be traded if Berry decides to move someone else in the manner he did with Dobbs.

C Nick Harris

Browns Joshua Dobbs

Nick Harris got the raw end of the deal after he was set to finally be the starter in 2022 after J.C. Tretter was released. Then he tore his ACL and a year later Ethan Pocic earned a new deal and the team spent a sixth-round pick on a center in Luke Wypler who played well this preseason.

There are plenty of teams that could use more quality offensive linemen and Nick Harris has looked good a year after his knee surgery. The team was very confident in Harris taking over for Tretter before his injury and his one start against Green Bay in 2021 was impressive. Harris wouldn’t be cut because he can’t play but the team simply has too many interior offensive linemen and could move him to add another future draft pick.

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Browns Joshua Dobbs

It has been a great preseason for Austin Watkins Jr. who signed right before camp and then bursting onto the scene with his play. The team however has a full wide receiver room with five players who are roster locks ahead of him Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Moore, Bell, and Tillman. And with reports of how good Jakeem Grant has been looking lately in practice, Watkins Jr. could be the odd man out.

There are plenty of other teams however that don’t have deep wide receiver rooms or lost a major contributor to injury. It would be a tough call but if you can’t find a role for Watkins Jr. should the team hold on to him? Many believe that keeping seven wide receivers is too much and if that’s the case I don’t see Watkins Jr. leap-frogging the other six guys.

CB A.J. Green III

Browns cornerback A.J. Green

A.J. Green III has been in Cleveland for several seasons now and has had some important games to help the team. He can always be relied on in a game if there is an injury to the player ahead of him. This could again be a case of the team having too many good cornerbacks and wanting to move one if a deal is there.

Green has the versatility to play inside and outside but the skill set of rookie Cameron Mitchell suggests he can provide that as well. Just like with Dobbs if the team thinks that Mitchell is ready they could move Green before cut-down day on Tuesday.

