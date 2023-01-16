3 players who could get the axe as cap casualties for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have some significant contract extensions that will kick in this next season. They have a ton of rollover cap from 2022 but they still need to clear some space for potential free agents. Andrew Berry has done an excellent job in creating outs in contracts where he can cut players early and gain cap space if the deal isn’t working out.

Cleveland will have to decide if they can find someone cheaper to fill in or if they might restructure the current deals to make space and retain players. Let’s take a look at three players that may be on a new team to create more cap space.

Joe Haeg, offensive linemen

Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers players Kameron Canaday (57) and Joe Haeg (71) leave the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive linemen Joe Haeg only played one snap for the Browns this season so fans might not miss him. But the team gave him a multi-year deal to be depth at the position as a veteran with plenty of experience. You can never have enough good offensive linemen but as a team that might be looking to pinch pennies, he could be on a new team next year.

Haeg carries a 2.5 million dollar cap number next year and if the team cuts him he will free up 2 million in cap space with only $500,000 in dead cap making this a no-brainer move.

Jakeem Grant, wide receiver and returner

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) catches a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The team signed Jakeem Grant to provide a spark on special teams as a returner until he tore his Achilles in training camp. Grant is 30 years old and coming off of an injury that notoriously takes a long time to recover from. As an older player, you have to ask if he will get all his speed and elusiveness back.

Donovan Peoples-Jones has emerged as a great punt returner with Jerome Ford showing flashes on kick returns. With replacements on the roster and with a cap savings of 2.2 million, if he is cut, Jakeem Grant may never suit up for the Browns in a game.

John Johnson III, safety

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver (84) runs with the ball after a catch as Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The John Johnson experiment in Cleveland has just not worked out and it’s likely time to move on not just because of the cap savings. Johnson hasn’t been the top talent he was for the Rams and at times has had his effort questioned.

If the Browns cut Johnson with a post-June first designation the team will save 9.75 million on the cap. Depending on the new defensive coordinator they may try to keep Johnson but it likely will not be on his current contract without a restructuring.

