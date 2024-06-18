3 players Chelsea should sign after Euro 2024

Chelsea is known for occasional transfer blunders. No club is immune to that. As for this season, the new owner’s certainly been splashing the cash, no doubt about it. But this season, a lot of those new faces haven’t exactly set Stamford Bridge alight like some might’ve hoped. On the bright side, though, a few signings have really caught the eye. Malo Gusto and Cole Palmer, for example, have been a breath of fresh air in what’s been a frustrating season for us Chelsea fans. Thiago Silva is the lone senior player whose contract expires at the end of this season, leaving his future at Chelsea uncertain. Meanwhile, players like Malang Sarr and Conor Gallagher have one year remaining on their deals, with Gallagher’s future a subject of particular interest amidst rumours of a potential move to Tottenham.

The Euro 2024 is going to be a great opportunity for clubs on the hunt for fresh talent. Hidden gems who might not get regular play at club level can suddenly become breakout sensations, and if they get to the Euro 2024 Final, they are an instant hit for all scouts. With Euro on the horizon, here is the list of players we would like to see sign for Chelsea after they are done with the European competition.

Joao Neves

Ruben Neves, the 19-year-old midfield prodigy, has been a standout performer for Benfica this season, racking up an impressive 45 appearances across all competitions. Neves’ maturity and composure on the field belie his young age, and his consistently solid performances have caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Chelsea, in particular, is reportedly keen on securing Neves’ signature, viewing him as a potential long-term successor to Conor Gallagher should he depart Stamford Bridge in the near future. However, they face stiff competition from Manchester United, who are also rumoured to be interested in the Portuguese youngster. The major stumbling block for both clubs could be Benfica’s valuation of their prized asset. The Portuguese giants are understandably reluctant to part with Neves, and any potential deal would likely involve a hefty transfer fee. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Manchester United are willing to meet Benfica’s demands, but there’s no doubt that Neves is one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

Chelsea’s youthful squad is bursting with raw talent, but it’s the midfield that is often the most criticised this season. Although some believe a battle-tested veteran would be the best option here (which was even stated by the former manager Pochettino on several occasions), we believe someone like “Bambi” might be a better fit, considering the current line-up. Despite being only 21 years old, young dribbling prodigy Musiala proved to be one of the key players in Bayern, as well as the German national team. On top of that, he’s focused on scoring goals. It’s no secret that Chelsea wants Bayern’s prized jewel back, but it seems like we’ll have to fight Man City for him. Considering Tuchel’s leave and the end of 11-year winning streak in Bundesliga, this might be a good opportunity to take Musiala back.

Nicolo Barella

Primarily deployed as a central midfielder, his dynamic playing style sees him frequently drift towards the right flank. He embodies the “mezzala destra” role, which gives him the liberty to drift further upfield than a traditional central midfielder while still maintaining significant defensive duties. Compared to Gallagher, Barella wins in almost all relevant statistics. He has almost double the number of progressive passes in Inter, more progressive carries, significantly more shot-creating actions and more goal-creating actions. Taking this into consideration, we can see why he’s described as one of the best midfielders in the world. On top of that, he’s 27, so he’s already seen a lot of action compared to some younger players in the line-up. Would he be the perfect fit? Perhaps not perfect, but he certainly has a lot to offer with his playing style. We see it as a good replacement for Gallagher if it comes to that, keeping some of his constant action in the midfield, while providing higher quality passes that directly provide more goal scoring opportunities.