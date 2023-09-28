3 player connections between Cardinals, 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals travel to California this week to take on the San Francisco 49ers for their first divisional game of the season. For three Cardinals players, it is a reunion game because they previously played for the 49ers.

There are no former Cardinals players on San Francisco’s roster but three former 49ers on Arizona’s.

Who are they Check out below.

Cardinals OL Ilm Manning

Manning signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie out of Hawaii this year. He didn’t make it through final cuts and the Cardinals acquired him with a waiver claim.

Cardinals OL Keith Ismael

Ismael spent last season on the 49ers’ practice squad and then was with the team all offseason. After being cut, the Cardinals claimed him off waivers.

Cardinals S Qwuantrezz Knight

Knight is the most recent former 49ers player. The Cardinals signed him off the practice squad of the 49ers a couple of weeks ago.

