3 player connections between Cardinals, Titans

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans face each other Saturday for their final preseason contest. While some opponents have several player connections, between the two teams and their 80-man rosters currently, there are only three player connections.

Cardinals DT Antwaun Woods

Woods joined the Cardinals during training camp. He spent two seasons with the Titans to start his career. He signed with them as an undrafted rookie in 2016, played in one game for them that season and was on the practice squad in 2016-2017.

Titans CB Greg Mabin

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mabin was briefly a Cardinal last season, signing with the practice squad in October 2021. He was there for a couple of weeks before signing with the Titans.

Titans TE David Wells

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Wells spent time on Arizona’s practice squad last season and appeared in one game. He was with them this offseason, too, but he was released at the start of training camp and signed with the Titans.

