3 player connections between Cardinals, Titans
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Arizona CardinalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tennessee TitansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans face each other Saturday for their final preseason contest. While some opponents have several player connections, between the two teams and their 80-man rosters currently, there are only three player connections.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and
Cardinals DT Antwaun Woods
Woods joined the Cardinals during training camp. He spent two seasons with the Titans to start his career. He signed with them as an undrafted rookie in 2016, played in one game for them that season and was on the practice squad in 2016-2017.
Titans CB Greg Mabin
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mabin was briefly a Cardinal last season, signing with the practice squad in October 2021. He was there for a couple of weeks before signing with the Titans.
Titans TE David Wells
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Wells spent time on Arizona’s practice squad last season and appeared in one game. He was with them this offseason, too, but he was released at the start of training camp and signed with the Titans.