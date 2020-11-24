3 Pittsburgh Steelers AP Rookie of the Year recipients

Among both fans and media, debates and predictions have ramped up for which players are legit contenders for 2020 NFL Honors awards. One of the most-watched categories is AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Here’s a look at past Steelers who were recipients of the AP Rookie of the Year on the offensive side of the ball.

WR Jimmy Orr | 1958

AP Photo

33 rec., 910 yards, 7 TDs

RB Franco Harris | 1972

Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Rushing stats:

188 attempts

1,055 yards

10 TDs

Receiving stats:

21 receptions

180 yards

1 TD

QB Ben Roethlisberger | 2004

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Attempts: 295 Completions: 196 Completion percentage: 66.44 Yards: 2,621 Touchdowns: 17 Interceptions: 11 QB rating: 98.1

1

1