Here are the 3 Peoria-area football teams with the best shot at an Illinois state title

Kickoff is so close.

High school football begins Friday, giving teams nine weeks to clinch one of the 256 playoff spots. The Illinois High School Association playoffs culminate with the eight state championship games on Nov. 24-25 at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus.

Here are three Peoria-area programs with the best shot at raising a state championship trophy in November.

What to know: The Darrell Crouch farewell tour takes to the road in Week 1, traveling to Maple Park Kaneland. Washington has been a staple in the playoffs with 16 consecutive appearances, but hasn't made the title game since winning the 1985 Class 4A crown. This may be the year, with an incredible presence in the backfield with running back Kainon McQueary, who rushed for 1,189 yards and 16 touchdowns. Opposing defenses will get tired of offensive linemen Henry Worrick and Cash Wisher making holes up front. Look for Todd Stevens' defense to continue to be top-tier with Garrett Cox, Jase Harlan, Carter Prina and Brayson Barth on the patrol.

Key games: Week 2 vs. Kankakee, Week 3 at Metamora, Week 7 at Dunlap, Week 9 at Morton

Princeton football coach Ryan Pearson talks to his team during a game this season. The Tigers play Saturday in the Class 3A state semfinals. [COURTESY BUREAU COUNTY REPUBLICAN]

What to know: The Tigers have been knocking down on the door to the state semifinals the last two seasons, losing both times to Elmhurst IC Catholic. Princeton has gone 21-3 in those two campaigns under former Canton coach Ryan Pearson. Junior Will Lott steps in as QB now that all-stater Teegan Davis is now at Iowa. But the graduation of Davis doesn't leave the Division-I cupboard bare as both Bennett Williams (Air Force) and Payne Miller (Western Illinois) are both playing at the next level. Junior tight end Noah LaPorte is poised for another big-time season following a 12-touchdown sophomore season. Three other key components to Princeton's season include senior Jack May, along with junior Cade Odell and Anthony Vujanov.

Key games: Week 3 at Sterling Newman, Week 5 vs. Sterling, Week 6 vs. Kewanee, Week 9 vs. Hall

