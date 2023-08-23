Here are the 3 Peoria-area football teams with the best shot at an Illinois state title
Kickoff is so close.
High school football begins Friday, giving teams nine weeks to clinch one of the 256 playoff spots. The Illinois High School Association playoffs culminate with the eight state championship games on Nov. 24-25 at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus.
Here are three Peoria-area programs with the best shot at raising a state championship trophy in November.
Peoria High
What to know: Peoria High, which comes off a 12-win season and a Class 5A state runner-up finish, is poised to make back-to-back runs to the title game. It's tough to imagine the Lions playing a more up-tempo offense but that will be in the case in 2023. Coach Tim Thornton has the benefit of returning 13 players from their two-deep depth chart led by quarterback Tino Gist, plus great wide receivers in TQ Webb and Sean Franklin. Look out for the Peoria High defense, getting one of the area's defensive players Gary Rutherford back as well as Patrick Jordan III, Kevin Roberts, Amari Smith, Telynn Jordan and Spencer Russell.
Key games: Week 1 vs. Rochester, Week 4 at Normal Community, Week 8 vs. Normal West, Week 9 vs. Peoria Notre Dame
Washington
What to know: The Darrell Crouch farewell tour takes to the road in Week 1, traveling to Maple Park Kaneland. Washington has been a staple in the playoffs with 16 consecutive appearances, but hasn't made the title game since winning the 1985 Class 4A crown. This may be the year, with an incredible presence in the backfield with running back Kainon McQueary, who rushed for 1,189 yards and 16 touchdowns. Opposing defenses will get tired of offensive linemen Henry Worrick and Cash Wisher making holes up front. Look for Todd Stevens' defense to continue to be top-tier with Garrett Cox, Jase Harlan, Carter Prina and Brayson Barth on the patrol.
Key games: Week 2 vs. Kankakee, Week 3 at Metamora, Week 7 at Dunlap, Week 9 at Morton
Princeton
What to know: The Tigers have been knocking down on the door to the state semifinals the last two seasons, losing both times to Elmhurst IC Catholic. Princeton has gone 21-3 in those two campaigns under former Canton coach Ryan Pearson. Junior Will Lott steps in as QB now that all-stater Teegan Davis is now at Iowa. But the graduation of Davis doesn't leave the Division-I cupboard bare as both Bennett Williams (Air Force) and Payne Miller (Western Illinois) are both playing at the next level. Junior tight end Noah LaPorte is poised for another big-time season following a 12-touchdown sophomore season. Three other key components to Princeton's season include senior Jack May, along with junior Cade Odell and Anthony Vujanov.
Key games: Week 3 at Sterling Newman, Week 5 vs. Sterling, Week 6 vs. Kewanee, Week 9 vs. Hall
