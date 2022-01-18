3 pending free agents that should be no-brainer returns for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have some tough decisions to make to escape from the salary cap hell they currently find themselves in. They’re $12.1 million over the cap right now, which is the fourth-worst situation in the NFL.

The new general manager that comes in will have to roll up his or her sleeves and get to work in addressing multiple bloated contracts, along with making the tough decisions of who stays and goes on the roster.

However, there are a few players on the list that should immediately be signed to a new deal. It’s best not to complicate things and just go ahead and take care of these contracts before handling anything else.

Here are three pending free agents that are no-brainers to return for the Vikings.

LB Nick Vigil

You don’t need kickers until you need them. Just ask Vikings fans considering the dramatic moments they’ve experienced when one man’s leg decides the game.

Greg Joseph started off a bit rocky in the early part of the season, but he has since rebounded nicely by saving the team from what would have been an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions. He even kicked the game-winning field goal at home to hand the Green Bay Packers their last regular season loss.

Despite being in the league for only four seasons, Joseph has been a bit of a journeyman and floated to six different teams, including the Vikings. It’s time to commit to the 27-year-old kicker and keep those Blair Walsh nightmares to a minimum.

K Greg Joseph

TE Tyler Conklin

The thought of Tyler Conklin and Irv Smith Jr. lining up at tight end, along with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen at receiver would give any defensive coordinator cold sweats at night. But the thinking here is more for insurance purposes.

There was a lot of preseason hype surrounding Smith before he tore his meniscus and was forced to miss the entire 2021 season. Perhaps he’ll return in 2022 and that hype will translate on game day. There’s also a possibility that he continues to struggle or can’t get over lingering knee issues.

Tyler Conklin was one of the more reliable receiving targets for the team this season with 61 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns. I’d be eager to see the follow-up from what was clearly a breakout season for Conklin. As long as the price is right, the Vikings should want the 26-year-old tight end to be a part of their long-term plans.

