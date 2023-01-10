3-peat? Georgia opens as betting favorite to win 2023 national championship
Can Georgia make it three in a row?
The dust has barely settled on the Bulldogs’ 65-7 trouncing of TCU in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night and there are already odds for next season’s national champion.
Predictably, Georgia opened as the betting favorite to win the 2023 national championship. The Bulldogs are listed at +300 at BetMGM, ahead of Ohio State (+600), Alabama (+700) and USC (+700).
Georgia will have a new starting quarterback with Stetson Bennett finally moving on to the NFL, but the program has been recruiting at such a high level that it’s hard not to envision the next wave of elite recruits stepping into prominent roles for the Bulldogs.
Ohio State and Alabama will also have new quarterbacks as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are likely first-round picks. USC, meanwhile, returns Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams but will need to make major improvements on defense to get to the four-team playoff.
Further down the odds board is Michigan, the two-time defending Big Ten champion, at +1000. Michigan returns quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the stellar running back duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. However, coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest flirtation with the NFL looms over the program.
Clemson, which is turning the page to Cade Klubnik at quarterback, is down at +1500, while Texas, LSU and Notre Dame are each listed at +2000. Florida State, coming off a 10-win season, is +2500 to win it all. The Seminoles are listed ahead of Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon, Oklahoma and Washington, all of whom have +3000 odds.
Below are the full list of early 2023 national championship odds from BetMGM:
Georgia: +300
Ohio State: +600
Alabama: +700
USC: +700
Michigan: +1000
Clemson: +1500
Texas: +2000
LSU: +2000
Notre Dame: +2000
Florida State: +2500
Tennessee: +3000
Penn State: +3000
Oregon: +3000
Oklahoma: +3000
Washington: +3000
Utah: +5000
Ole Miss: +5000
Texas A&M: +5000
Wisconsin: +5000
TCU: +6000
North Carolina: +8000
Auburn: +8000
UCLA: +10000
Mississippi State: +10000
Arkansas: +10000
Oklahoma State: +10000
Kansas State: +12500
Miami: +12500
Oregon State: +12500
Florida: +12500
Iowa: +12500
UCF: +12500
Kentucky: +15000
Minnesota: +15000
Louisville: +20000
South Carolina: +20000
Baylor: +20000
Tulane: +25000
NC State: +25000
Missouri: +25000
Michigan State: +25000
Iowa State: +25000
Pittsburgh: +25000
Texas Tech: +30000
Nebraska: +30000
Wake Forest: +30000
Kansas: +30000
Colorado: +30000