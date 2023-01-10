3-peat? Georgia opens as betting favorite to win 2023 national championship

Can Georgia make it three in a row?

The dust has barely settled on the Bulldogs’ 65-7 trouncing of TCU in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night and there are already odds for next season’s national champion.

Predictably, Georgia opened as the betting favorite to win the 2023 national championship. The Bulldogs are listed at +300 at BetMGM, ahead of Ohio State (+600), Alabama (+700) and USC (+700).

Georgia will have a new starting quarterback with Stetson Bennett finally moving on to the NFL, but the program has been recruiting at such a high level that it’s hard not to envision the next wave of elite recruits stepping into prominent roles for the Bulldogs.

Ohio State and Alabama will also have new quarterbacks as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are likely first-round picks. USC, meanwhile, returns Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams but will need to make major improvements on defense to get to the four-team playoff.

Further down the odds board is Michigan, the two-time defending Big Ten champion, at +1000. Michigan returns quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the stellar running back duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. However, coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest flirtation with the NFL looms over the program.

Clemson, which is turning the page to Cade Klubnik at quarterback, is down at +1500, while Texas, LSU and Notre Dame are each listed at +2000. Florida State, coming off a 10-win season, is +2500 to win it all. The Seminoles are listed ahead of Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon, Oklahoma and Washington, all of whom have +3000 odds.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates victory over TCU in the CFP national championship game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Below are the full list of early 2023 national championship odds from BetMGM: