3-peat champs: Yuba City native helps Jessup to NAIA cheer title

Apr. 23—Yuba City High School product Raena Nichols and Jessup University, out of Rocklin, completed the 3-peat in Cheer STUNT Saturday with an 18-13 win over previously No. 1 ranked Hope International in Fullerton.

The win makes Jessup the back-to-back-to-back national champion in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Next year Nichols, who will be a senior, and the Warriors transition to the NCAA to compete as a Division II university as a member of the PacWest.

Nichols, listed as a Marysville native on Jessup's roster, first took up STUNT in 2011 before joining the Yuba City team as a prep sophomore.