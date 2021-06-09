These 3 Patriots will appear at the NFL’s rookie premiere event

Earlier this week, the NFL Players Association announced the NFLPA Rookie Premiere class of 2021. Three New England Patriots players were named to the class. Quarterback Mac Jones, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were all announced to a star-studded group.

In addition to the Patriots representatives, names like Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence, and Ja’Marr Chase anchor this rookie premiere class.

As noted in the NFLPA’s official announcement, the selection criteria for the rookie class is based on the player’s college performance, and draft status. They are also invited based on projected demand and marketability for their careers.

With Jones anchoring the Patriots 2021 draft class, both Stevenson and Barmore should be able to make an impact at their position. Barmore’s athleticism and playmaking ability should fit well on a loaded Patriots defense. Stevenson’s ability to run hard and break tackles should make him stand out in a crowded New England running back room.

