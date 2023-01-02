3 Outcomes: Cowboys opening odds, NFC playoff scenarios for Week 18
Week 17 is a wrap for the NFC. All 16 teams have fought the good fight and gleaned a little more intel about what they’re composed of. Two teams punched their ticket to the dance, the seven-team tournament for a trip to the Super Bowl now has just one opening remaining. The New York Giants improved to 9-6-1 after pummeling the listless Indianapolis Colts, 38-10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back to tame the surging Carolina Panthers, 30-24.
The only vacancy is for the final wild-card slot, the seven seed. Three teams are in contention for the last scratch-off ticket remaining. Meanwhile, at the top of the totem sit three teams still with a chance of earning a bye week. The Dallas Cowboys are one of them. After all of the offseason handwringing, predictions of a nine-win season, or worse, from multiple outlets, the Cowboys are one of the last teams standing entering Week 18. Here’s a look at how it all could play out, and the current odds for the final slate of games that matter to the seedings.
Current NFC Playoff Seeding
Philadelphia (13-3)
San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
Minnesota Vikings (12-4)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)
Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
New York Giants (9-6-1)
Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
Detroit Lions (8-8)
Green Bay Packers (8-8)
In Contention for No. 1 Seed
The Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys all still have a chance to finish as the top seed in the conference.
The Eagles will be the No. 1 seed if they defeat the NY Giants OR if they lose, but Dallas and San Francisco both lose.
The 49ers will be the No. 1 seed if they defeat Arizona AND the Eagles lose.
The Cowboys will be the No. 1 seed if they defeat Washington AND both the 49ers and Eagles lose.
In Contention for the No. 2 Seed
The Eagles will be the No. 2 seed if they lose to the Giants, SF wins and the Cowboys lose.
The 49ers will be the No. 2 seed if both they and the Eagles win OR if they, the Eagles and Minnesota all lose.
The Vikings will be the No. 2 seed if they defeat Chicago and the 49ers lose. The NFC East does not impact Minnesota’s seed.
The Cowboys will be the No. 2 seed if they defeat Washington, the Eagles lose and the 49ers win.
In contention for the No. 3 seed
The NFC East teams cannot finish as the No. 3 seed
The 49ers would be No. 3 if they lose but the Vikings win.
The Vikings would be No. 3 if they lose.
Locked in place
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the NFC South champs and the No. 4 seed no matter what
The New York Giants are the NFC East’s third team and the No. 6 seed no matter what
Recap of Cowboys 3 outcomes
The Cowboys will be the No. 1 seed if they defeat Washington AND both the 49ers and Eagles lose.
The Cowboys will be the No. 2 seed if they defeat Washington, the Eagles lose and the 49ers win.
The Cowboys will be the No. 5 seed.
Battle for NFC's No. 7 seed
If Green Bay defeats Detroit, they win the No. 7 seed
Seattle needs to win and have GB lose
Detroit needs to win and have Seattle lose
Week 18 Opening Odds
NFL Odds via Tipico as of January 2 6:36 am
Packers -4.5 at home over Lions
49ers -13.5 at home over Cardinals
Seahawks -6.5 at home over Rams
Eagles -13.5 at home over Giants
Cowboys -5.5 on road over Commanders
Vikings -2.5 on road over Bears