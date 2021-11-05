3 New Orleans Saints players ruled out on final injury report vs. Atlanta Falcons

The final New Orleans Saints injury report ruled out three players for Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, including quarterback Jameis Winston (as expected after his season-ending knee injury). Winston will go to injured reserve soon, but the Saints will also be without defensive end Carl Granderson and wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery while they manage difference injuries. A few other Saints players are questionable.

Meanwhile, the Falcons designated wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the non-football injury list while he steps away from the team to manage his mental health. Ridley must miss at least the next three weeks, but he could be unavailable for a longer time. Let’s wish him well as he searches for the help he needs.

The full and final injury reports from both teams:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Jonathan Bullard, concussion DNP DNP DNP Out WR Calvin Ridely, not injury related (personal) DNP DNP DNP Out WR Russell Gage, groin Limited Full Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status QB Jameis Winston, knee DNP DNP DNP Out S Malcolm Jenkins, knee DNP Limited Limited Questionable DE Carl Granderson, shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out RB Dwayne Washington, neck Limited Full Full QB Taysom Hill, concussion Limited Full Full DE Payton Turner, calf Limited Limited Limited Questionable T Terron Armstead, groin Limited Limited Limited CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Full Full Full

