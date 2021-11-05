3 New Orleans Saints players ruled out on final injury report vs. Atlanta Falcons
The final New Orleans Saints injury report ruled out three players for Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, including quarterback Jameis Winston (as expected after his season-ending knee injury). Winston will go to injured reserve soon, but the Saints will also be without defensive end Carl Granderson and wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery while they manage difference injuries. A few other Saints players are questionable.
Meanwhile, the Falcons designated wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the non-football injury list while he steps away from the team to manage his mental health. Ridley must miss at least the next three weeks, but he could be unavailable for a longer time. Let’s wish him well as he searches for the help he needs.
The full and final injury reports from both teams:
Atlanta Falcons injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DT Jonathan Bullard, concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Calvin Ridely, not injury related (personal)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Russell Gage, groin
Limited
Full
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
QB Jameis Winston, knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Malcolm Jenkins, knee
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DE Carl Granderson, shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Dwayne Washington, neck
Limited
Full
Full
QB Taysom Hill, concussion
Limited
Full
Full
DE Payton Turner, calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
T Terron Armstead, groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Full
Full
Full
