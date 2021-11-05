  • Oops!
3 New Orleans Saints players ruled out on final injury report vs. Atlanta Falcons

John Sigler
·1 min read
The final New Orleans Saints injury report ruled out three players for Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, including quarterback Jameis Winston (as expected after his season-ending knee injury). Winston will go to injured reserve soon, but the Saints will also be without defensive end Carl Granderson and wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery while they manage difference injuries. A few other Saints players are questionable.

Meanwhile, the Falcons designated wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the non-football injury list while he steps away from the team to manage his mental health. Ridley must miss at least the next three weeks, but he could be unavailable for a longer time. Let’s wish him well as he searches for the help he needs.

The full and final injury reports from both teams:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DT Jonathan Bullard, concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Calvin Ridely, not injury related (personal)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Russell Gage, groin

Limited

Full

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

QB Jameis Winston, knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Malcolm Jenkins, knee

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

DE Carl Granderson, shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Dwayne Washington, neck

Limited

Full

Full

QB Taysom Hill, concussion

Limited

Full

Full

DE Payton Turner, calf

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

T Terron Armstead, groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Full

Full

Full

