3 Oregon State football players enter transfer portal following Beavers' spring showcase

Oregon State running back Isaiah Newell (25) runs in a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Oregon at Reser Stadium in Corvallis in November 2022.

Three more Oregon State football players — all on the offensive side of the ball — have opted to enter the transfer portal.

Following OSU's April 20 spring showcase in Corvallis, running back Isaiah Newell, quarterback Travis Throckmorton and tight end Carter Neuman will seek playing opportunities elsewhere.

Newell is the most notable of the group, as he was expected to contend for significant playing time following the departure of all-conference running back Damien Martinez earlier this month. In 13 games last fall, the fourth-year junior ran for 78 yards on 25 carries. His 97 offensive snaps were the third-most among the Beavers' running backs, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Newell headed for the portal, Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson are the likely frontrunners to start at running back next season.

Neuman, a former Sheldon High standout in Eugene, played 11 snaps in four games last season and did not record a stat.

Throckmorton, a former 3-star signee in the 2022 signing class, did not play a game in two seasons with the Beavers. This spring, he appeared to be buried on the depth chart behind veteran Ben Gulbranson and newcomers Gabarri Johnson and Gevani McCoy.

In total, five Oregon State players have entered the transfer portal since it opened on April 16: Martinez, Newell, Neuman, Throckmorton and linebacker Michael Erhart.

