3 Oklahoma Sooners to watch on offense versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders

After being held scoreless in a first half for the first time under head coach Lincoln Riley against Kansas last week, No. 4 Oklahoma and its offense has something to prove versus Texas Tech.

The Sooners did rip off 35 points after halftime against the Jayhawks, but getting off to a fast start offensively this week would be a nice sight as the Red Raiders visit Norman.

Which players for OU’s offense should fans be keeping a keen eye on? Let’s take a look.

Marvin Mims, WR

It wasn’t a great day for OU wide receivers in general versus Kansas as the Jayhawks held the Sooners’ receiving corps to just eight receptions and 87 receiving yards combined.

Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims in particular had a pedestrian outing against Kansas: one target and one reception for 14 receiving yards. The Frisco, Texas, product is OU’s leading receiver with 470 receiving yards thus far in 2021, so it’s notable when he’s more or less shut out of a game.

Oklahoma was without freshman Mario Williams and senior Michael Woods last week against the Jayhawks and it had its effects on the Sooners’ offense.

“I mean, you just in a sense wiped out an entire position group. It definitely had an effect. We obviously had to move some pieces around to make it work. At wide out right now, we just don’t have a lot of pieces to move. You look up at kind of the options and there’s good options but there’s not just a whole lot of them. It did. Was it the difference, some like huge difference that had this crazy impact on the game? I don’t know that I can say that, but did it impact a few of the things we did or didn’t do? To be fair, yes,” Riley said.

With just the one week sample size, those two being out of the equation meant the defensive clamps for Mims. If neither is back this week, then OU will have to get creative and figure out a way to get its best receiver the football.

Austin Stogner, TE

Riley made sure everyone who would listen knew that junior tight end and H-back Austin Stogner is still very much a part of the Sooners’ offense.

“Stog’s doing a good job. He played quite a bit early for us. Again, we’ve gotten in so many of these games where it’s been so low possession that it’s affected the opportunities for everybody on the roster, him included, and he’s in a very competitive room,” Riley said.

“That’s three guys that have been good players for us. Three guys that have established themselves as trustworthy guys and guys that we feel like we can go to them and they’re going to make the play. The last few weeks the ball has found those other guys a little bit more, but Stog is a really good weapon and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he really breaks out here. I think he’s getting better. He’s practiced better, especially here in the last several weeks. Those things go in ebbs and flows, but we still realize the weapon he is and certainly want to continue to get all of those guys involved.”

Stogner dropped a touchdown pass against TCU and hasn’t recorded a grab in either of OU’s past two games. OU fans would love to see Stogner more involved come Saturday.

Caleb Williams, QB

It’s the low-hanging fruit, but freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was intercepted for the first time this season last week by Kansas’ Ricky Thomas Jr.

Williams appeared uncomfortable for the first time in his career last week, too. The Sooners’ signal-caller still delivered fireworks in the second half as he threw a pair of touchdown passes and notched another 40-plus yard touchdown run.

There’s no reason to worry. Williams is still a budding star and tracking to be Oklahoma’s next great quarterback under Riley.

On paper, Kansas was a bad defense, though. Texas Tech is the nation’s No. 100 scoring defense, so let’s see Williams bounce back and shred the Red Raiders.

