3 Oklahoma Sooners make ESPN’s true freshman All-America team

Three Oklahoma players made the cut on ESPN’s true freshman All-America team. Here’s a look at who those players were and what ESPN’s analysts had to say about each.

Caleb Williams, quarterback

It’s no surprise. Williams has to be included in any list honoring true freshman in the 2021 season.

The Washington, D.C., native finished his regular season passing for 1,670 yards and 18 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

In the Sooners’ most recent game against Oklahoma State, Williams finished with 252 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also flashed his dual-threat ability again, racing 56 yards in the game’s final minute before OU was stopped on downs.

Williams recorded touchdown runs of 66, 41, 40 and 74 yards against Texas, TCU, Kansas and Iowa State, respectively.

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill wrote this about Williams.

Williams beat out a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate midway through the season, and while he was inconsistent at times, his overall level of play at a marquee position was fantastic. He can beat defenses with his arm or legs, is very dynamic and has amazing leadership qualities. Williams has an extremely bright future in Norman. – Luginbill, ESPN

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren had this to say about Williams’ play in his first season starting.

Williams replaced then-starter Spencer Rattler early in the season and never looked back. He finished the season with 1,670 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 408 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Rattler has since entered the transfer portal, and Williams is the starter going forward. – VanHaaren, ESPN

After Lincoln Riley’s departure to become USC’s head coach, there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not Williams will in fact be the Sooners’ starting quarterback in the future.

There’s no update yet on what Williams’ future plans are, but he’s shown he can be a star in college football and Oklahoma’s immediate future under new head coach Brent Venables shines brighter if Williams elects to stay in Norman.

Story continues

Mario Williams, wide receiver

Mario Williams finished his true freshman season with 347 receiving yards on 33 receptions and four touchdown grabs. The Tampa, Fla., product entered Oklahoma as a four-star recruit and his inaugural season has not disappointed.

The 5-foot-9, 186 pound wide receiver had his best performance of the season against Texas Tech. Williams pulled in five receptions for 100 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown grab versus the Red Raiders.

Luginbill reflected on Williams’ first season in Norman.

Though his projection dipped the last few games, Williams lived up to our preseason selection and projection. His intangibles have played the biggest role in his early success. He was fourth on the team in receptions and is effective underneath, thanks to excellent awareness as a route runner and quickness after the catch. – Luginbill, ESPN

Danny Stutsman, linebacker

Danny Stutsman played in nine of the Sooners’ 12 games this season and finished the regular season with the 11th-most tackles on the team. The 6-foot-3, 229 pound linebacker registered 31 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a pair of forced fumbles.

The Windermere, Fla., linebacker figures to be a big part of Oklahoma’s future defensively under new head coach Brent Venables.

Luginbill broke down what he saw from Stutsman during his freshman season.

The former three-star prospect was a strong contributor for the Sooners despite battling through an injury. Stutsman has shown strong instincts and good range in sideline-to-sideline production. – Luginbill, ESPN

Stutsman has also become a fan favorite and social media phenom off the gridiron for Oklahoma.

With Asamoah opting out of the Valero Alamo Bowl, Stutsman might earn his first start at Oklahoma.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.