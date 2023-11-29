3 Ohio State defensive players named first-team All-Big Ten

Three members of the Ohio State defense were named to the first-team All-Big Ten conference on Tuesday.

>>Ohio State falls in College Football Playoff rankings after losing at Michigan

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, and cornerback Denzel Burker each received first-team honors.

They are three of the 13 Buckeyes honored on defense by the Big Ten.

Eichenberg leads the team with 80 total tackles, including 40 solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss (TFL), and four quarterback pressures. He was also named the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year.

Tuimoloau had 34 tackles, four sacks, six TFLs, and a team-high 39 yards in losses. He also had a fumble recovery.

Burke recorded 19 tackles with one interception and 10 passes defended this year. He also forced a fumble.

>>Ohio State falls in latest Top 25 poll after weekend loss at Michigan

Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams, and Jayden Fielding each made the defensive second-team while Steele Chambers, Josh Proctor, and Michael Hall Jr. all earned third-team honors.

Davison Igbinosum, Lathan Ransom, Sonny Styles, and Ty Hamilton also earned defensive honorable mention.

To see the full list of Big Ten defensive winners, visit this website.