Here are 3 O'Gorman football players you should know heading into the 2023 season

The official start of the South Dakota high school football season is coming up fast.

Most South Dakota teams kick off the season on Aug. 18, but a lot of teams don't play until the following week. O’Gorman will open the 2023 season in the Dakota Bowl against Harrisburg on Saturday, Aug.26.

The Knights are coming off a 9-2 season and a run to the semifinals of the state playoffs. This year they’ll be attempting to replace production from a large number of graduating seniors including their record-setting quarterback Bennett Dannebring.

More: Here are 3 Sioux Falls Christian football players you should know heading into the 2023 season

Here are three O’Gorman players who will try to fill the gaps this fall and help lead their team to another deep run in the playoffs.

Ryland Satter

Ryland Satter led the Knights in receptions last season with 58.

Position: Fullback/ Wide Receiver/ Defensive End

Grade: Senior

Scouting Report: Satter is as versatile a player as there is in 11AAA. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds he’s a nightmare for opposing teams. On offense, he has the size, strength and athleticism to slot in as a wide receiver or rusher. He was a dual-threat last year and set the school record for most receiving yards in a season. As a defensive end, he uses that size strength and quickness to pressure the opposing quarterback.

Coach’s View: “In 2022 Ryland led the Knights with 58 receptions for 1001 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added one touchdown rushing on 20 carries and 84 yards. For his career, he has 1905 yards receiving with 21 total touchdowns. He is a two-way starter playing defensive end where in 2022 he had 37 tackles and forced two fumbles.” – Jayson Poppinga

Henry Theobald

Henry Theobald is a two-year starter at corner for the Knights.

Position: Cornerback

Grade: Senior

Scouting Report: At 6-feet tall, Theobald has the size to make things difficult for any wide receiver he covers. He possesses the football IQ to best position himself to stop the play as soon as possible or intercept the pass. He’s also showcased the speed to block field goal attempts.

More: Sioux Falls Roosevelt football is looking to make the leap to state championship contender

Coach’s View: “Henry is a two-year starter at corner for the Knights where he defended top receivers each week. He became a two-way starter on offense by the end of the season at wide receiver. Theobald is a Swiss Army knife of a player as a two-way starter and also returns punts and kicks.” – Jayson Poppinga

Maverick Jones

Maverick Jones broke the single game rushing record with 269 yards in 2022.

Position: Running Back

Grade: Senior

Scouting Report: Jones is great at finding the open space at the line of scrimmage and getting through it. He possesses incredible speed and agility that makes it difficult for the defense to get a body in front of him. Jones also has the strength to break through tackles and gain extra yardage.

More: Here are 3 Harrisburg football players you should know heading into the 2023 season

Coach’s View: “Jones is a two-year starter at tailback where in 2022 he broke the single-game rushing record with a 269-yard game. In 2022 he rushed for 1,098 yards on 156 carries and 15 touchdowns. He added another touchdown through the air and had 18 receptions and 186 yards. Maverick missed two games due to an injury in 2022. For his career Maverick has rushed for 1905 yards and 25 touchdowns with 304 receiving yards.” – Jayson Poppinga

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 3 O'Gorman football players to know heading into the 2023 season