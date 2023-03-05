3 offensive tackles to watch for Chiefs at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine concludes on Sunday, with the final group of offensive players hitting the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field drills and workouts. You can watch the running backs and offensive linemen workout from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Kansas City Chiefs added a number of young contributors to the team via the draft just a season ago. Several of those players posted impressive performances at the combine. The team will look to follow up its standout 2022 draft class by adding even more instant-impact players in 2023.

Keep an eye on the following three offensive tackles working out on Sunday. A head-turning performance could put any number of the players squarely on the radar for Brett Veach and company.

Tennessee RT Darnell Wright

On 507 dropbacks this past season, Wright didn’t allow a single sack. That’s going up against some of the best in the SEC, like Alabama EDGE Will Anderson, who is a projected top 5 draft pick. Anderson also named Wright as the best tackle he faced in college. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, Wright’s tape shows he has the size, strength movement skills and technical prowess to have a ton of success in the NFL. His on-field workouts will tell us little that we don’t already know, but an impressive day could see him rocket up draft boards into the middle of Round 1.

Syracuse LT Matthew Bergeron

A smooth athlete that makes pass sets look easy, Bergeron is one of the more intriguing tackles in this class. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, he boasts an NFL frame, which is aided by nearly 34-inch arms. His strength, hands and quick feet are only rivaled by his high football IQ. Syracuse ranked 72nd in the FBS last season in terms of dropbacks, so there are some questions about playing in a pass-heavy offense like Kansas City. He’ll be able to answer some of those questions with a strong combine performance on Sunday.

Clemson OL Jordan McFadden

An experienced player with nearly 1000 career snaps during his tenure at Clemson, McFadden has some intriguing positional flexibility. While he played tackle almost exclusively at Clemson, he says that he cross-trained at guard in practice. He’s the type of player that could play either position on either side of the line in a pinch. McFadden told reporters at the combine that he loves playing out in space and putting defenders on the ground. That’s all over his tape in the run game. He’s also not afraid to get a little nasty and put his power on display in the passing game either. That display of power is what I’m most excited to see from McFadden at the combine.

