3 offensive strategies the Seahawks should deploy vs. Panthers

After a glorious victory in Week 2 over the Lions, the Seahawks return home to play the Panthers today. Carolina was pretty dismal on defense in their Monday night loss to New Orleans. However, the Seahawks will need to be sharp on offense in order to avoid an upset.

Below are a few offensive strategies the Seahawks should deploy versus Carolina on Sunday.

HB stretch + outside zone runs with Ken Walker

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Perhaps Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s distrust in his offensive line kept him from frequenting run plays to the outside in Week 2. However, Carolina gave up 75 rushing yards to Taysom Hill this past Monday night. Surely, Seahawks running back Ken Walker III can be utilized for his elusiveness to keep the Panthers defense honest. Waldron needs to give Walker more than 17 carries this weekend.

Utilize Shotgun formation with spread WR's & TE

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Seattle will need to neutralize Carolina’s pass rush, featuring Brian Burns, Derrick Brown and Justin Houston. Spreading wide receivers out will allow them to get a pre-snap read on how many defenders will be inside the box. Unless the Seahawks want to be constantly disrupted on offense they may want to minimize their use of the pistol formation especially when deploying pass concepts.

Get wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Ngiba the ball

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett ignited the wide receiver room with a walk-off touchdown catch last weekend. Certainly, rookie Jaxon Njigba-Smith should be motivated now. Carolina does not have the depth needed at defensive back to inhibit Njigba-Smith from getting loose in the secondary. Waldron needs to dial up more underneath routes to loosen up the Panthers defense. This may be Njigba-Smith’s breakout game.

More Seahawks Wire stories

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Updated 53-man roster for Week 3 game

9 things to know going into Week 3

4 best prop bets for Seahawks, Panthers

12s fret over losing to another backup QB

Seahawks updated practice squad tracker

Seahawks updated 53-man roster tracker

Updated depth chart plus practice squad

Ranking all 32 starters by their QBR

Power rankings going into Week 3

One wager for each team in Week 3

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire