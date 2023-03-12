3 offensive linemen for the Bills to target in free agency

NFL free agency is just around the corner next week. If the Buffalo Bills are to target an offensive lineman, there will be plenty of players worth taking a look at.

Here are three free agent O-linemen the Bills could target during free agency in 2023:

Will Hernandez

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Arizona Cardinals

In PFF’s metrics, Hernandez earned a career-high 79.1 pass-blocking grade in 2022. Hernandez, 27. is more limited as a run blocker, but prior to being drafted, Hernandez said he models his game after forner Bill Richie Incognito.

At that time, Aaron Kromer was Incognito’s offensive line coach. A title Kromer has once again in Buffalo. It could mean Hernandez has a skill set the Bills would covet–And Hernandez is projected to earn just $4M per year on his next deal by PFF. Very affordable for Buffalo.

Dalton Risner

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2022 team: Denver Broncos

Risner was a consistent piece along an otherwise average-at-best Denver Broncos O-line in 2022. Risner to Buffalo has one big issue: The Bills haven’t spent big on offensive linemen under the watch of general manager Brandon Beane. However, the 27-year-old and Buffalo did meet prior to him being drafted and the player raved about Bills coach Sean McDermott. Risner also offers leadership and positional flexibility. Things that can’t be measured, but ones McDermott loves.

It will really just come down to how much Risner is offered. Pro Football Focus projects Risner at $8.25 million per year in his next deal. A lot, but not double-digits.

Evan Brown

USAT photo

2022 team: Detroit Lions

Value will mean a lot to whether or not the Bills and Brown could find a deal. He’s versatile and started 12 games the past two seasons for the Lions. Two years ago, all of those were at center. Last year, he was Detroit’s starting right guard.

However, on both.occasions, it’s worth noting the Lions never felt like Brown was worthy to start until injury struck. Spotrac estimates Brown’s next contract at $10.8M per year, but that might be a high estimate.

According to PFF, the 26-year-old allowed 22 total pressures and just two sacks on 456 pass-blocking snaps in 13 starts during the 2022 season. Then again, PFF handed him a 45.5 overall grade as a pass protector, which is brutal.

But Brown’s overall grade of 64.8 is a solid mark.

