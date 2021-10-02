3 offensive keys to victory for the Oklahoma Sooners versus Kansas State

The Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on a gritty and tough Kansas State in their first bit of action on the road. The much-maligned Sooners offense has heard every almost conceivable report about their struggles at this point. In many ways, the offense’s struggles have led the Sooners to drop in the various polls and rankings each week. The Sooner defense has held up their end of the bargain, and the offense has not.

After coming up with a huge drive to get in position to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired, the Sooners could only breathe a little as looking back on their performance was sure to reveal areas where they need to improve heading into this week’s matchup with the Wildcats.

Here are three keys to the game for the Sooners offense to get you ready for the Oklahoma Sooners matchup with Kansas State.

Up Next: Start Fast

Fast Start

Lincoln Riley and his program are taking their show on the road for the first time this year. Technically, the Sooners were the road team when they played Tulane in Norman, Oklahoma, but this is an actual road game. Even more notably, their first true road game since 2019. 2020 forced most venues to limit capacity in some sort due to COVID-19 concerns. The stadium will be packed, and it will be rocking Saturday afternoon. The crowd noise and atmosphere could make things challenging for an offense that has struggled mightily all year.

Starting fast and removing the crowd from the game is a must if they want to come out and win. A touchdown drive early is paramount, and the Sooners have scored on their opening possession every game except against Tulane. It’s about setting the tone and letting them know you are not here to mess around.

Up Next: The answer to the future lies in the past.

Unlock the Air Raid

Oklahoma has modified its offensive identity since Lincoln Riley has joined the Oklahoma Sooners. Yes, he’s a disciple of the Air Raid coaching tree, but he’s leaned on his run more than any Air Raid coach maybe ever. Last week was one of the few times where the passing attempts were disproportionately more than the rushing attempts.

Instead of running more, they should pass more to start the game. The Wildcats don’t offer the same threat talent-wise that West Virginia did, but they are no slouch as they are tied with Oklahoma for sacks in the Big 12. They can get after the quarterback, and they will attack the interior. Instead of allowing them to load the box and think they stop the run, utilize early-down quick passing out of four and five receiver sets to get the ball out of Spencer Rattler’s hands and get them on their heels.

They then could use motion to get backs into the backfield and allow them to run against fronts that are not six and seven deep. The Sooners have an offensive line problem, and eliminating the number of bodies they have to account for could help. The Kansas State secondary is also not very good and maybe reeling after giving up 300 plus yards to an Oklahoma State squad last week.

Up Next: Get some different guys involved in the passing game

Target the Tight Ends and H-Backs

The Sooners have a nice trio of guys in Austin Stogner, Brayden Willis, and Jeremiah Hall to lean on for their dirty work and work in the middle of the field. Stogner’s the most gifted pass catcher, Hall may be the best blocker, while Willis is the best of both. Their usage or targets should increase in a game like this. Targeting them on bootlegs, designed rollouts, and finding the soft spot in zones would help this offense as they try to loosen up teams who try to eliminate the big play. They have the size to make plays others can’t, and their ability to play near the line of scrimmage can disguise the Sooners’ formations.

Make no mistake, this game won’t be easy. However, it’s very winnable for the Sooners. The defense will more than likely do their job, and it will be on the offense (like much of the year) to answer the call.

