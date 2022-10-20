3 offensive keys to a Clemson win over Syracuse

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are currently undefeated with a 7-0 (5-0 ACC) record as they head into a home matchup against a tough Syracuse team.

The Tigers are coming off of a solid 34-28 win over Florida State, where the team dominated most of the game but took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter, allowing FSU to make things a little more interesting. No.5 Clemson cannot afford to do the same Saturday against No.14 Syracuse and will have to play their best football.

The offense will need to continue to perform, while the defense will have to step up to stop a top-tier running back in Sean Tucker a week after getting thrashed on the ground by the Seminoles.

Here are three offensive keys for the Tigers to keep their undefeated season alive against Syracuse.

Win the battle up front

One of the biggest surprise teams of the 2022 season is the Syracuse Orange. The Orange boast a strong defense this season under head coach Dino Babers. Statistically, they are one of the best defenses in the country, ranking No.8 in the country in total defense, allowing just 268.8 yards per game. The defense is tough on the ground allowing 95 yards a game, while being stingy through the air allowing 173.8 yards per game. There is a lot of talent on Syracuse’s defense, and they will be hungry to make some plays against a team like Clemson. For the Tigers’ offense to be successful this Saturday against a strong defense, the offensive line must win the battle up front.

Will Shipley will need to make plays

Playing against one of the best defenses in the country, you need your best players to show up. Sophomore running back Will Shipley will need to have another big week to keep this Clemson offense moving at the pace they have. Shipley is coming off a monster performance against Florida State, where he tore the Seminoles up for 169 total yards, setting up multiple Tigers’ touchdowns. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been playing the best football of his career, and Shipley playing his best allows Uiagalelei to do the same. Shipley will have to be the heartbeat of the Tigers’ offense once again Saturday against the Orange.

Keep dominating in the red zone

Scoring points when you enter the red zone is a massive key in football, and the Tigers have been one of the country’s best this season. The Clemson offense ranks as the country’s No.1 red zone offense, tied with Ohio State and Tennessee, scoring points on every drive they entered the red zone. DJ Uiagalelei has the Tigers’ offense humming in the red zone with the added threat of his rushing ability. If the offense can continue to perform here, they will continue to win games.

Clemson X-Factor against Syracuse

X-Factor: Running back Will Shipley

Player to look out for

Look out for: OL Blake Miller

