3 offensive keys to a Clemson win over Boston College

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are coming off substantial wins in back-to-back weeks, defeating top ACC opponents in Wake Forest and NC State.

Following back-to-back weeks with wins over two teams ranked in the top 25 teams, the Tigers travel to Massachusetts to take on Boston College in a game that should be much easier for the team on paper. Though it should be an easier matchup, anything can happen in college football, with Clemson’s Saturday matchup with the Golden Eagles no different.

The Tigers’ offense will have to continue to perform and show their week-to-week improvement against Boston College to continue their excellent start to the 2022 season.

Here are three offensive keys for the Tigers to walk away from their matchup with Boston College with a win.

1. Continue to improve on the offensive line

Though the Tigers’ offensive line started the 2022 season off relatively slowly, the weekly improvements we’ve seen have been a thing of beauty. Freshman tackle Blake Miller has rapidly improved as the unit as a whole has become more efficient and effective. Through the first two weeks of the season, it seemed like it would be the same story as last season, with a struggling offensive line failing to give starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei the support he needs. That has not been the case, but a lot of work still needs to be done. Another strong performance from this unit is a significant key to Clemson’s success against the Golden Eagles.

2. Clemson wide receivers need to take the next step

Watching this Clemson offense this season, if I were a defensive coordinator, I’d completely lock in on the Tigers’ tight ends and make the team’s wide receivers make plays. While opposing defenses haven’t keyed in on this yet, after Clemson’s massive win over NC State and how the offense pulled off that win, I believe BC defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu will have his defense keying on tight ends Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool. Clemson wide receivers taking the next step has been a key before, though the tight ends had done most of the heavy lifting when Uiagalelei needed it most. Could this be the game a guy like Antonio Williams, Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, or Adam Randall asserts themselves as the go-to guy? This Clemson offense needs one.

3. Let DJ Uiagalelei keep this momentum going

This point may seem odd, but Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter needs to keep doing what we’ve seen from this offense the past two weeks against Wake Forest and NC State. DJ Uiagalelei is an entirely different player from the one we saw last season, and it is in everyone’s best interest to allow DJ to keep doing what he’s been doing. In situations like this, I feel too often we see teams come into these games with their foot off the gas pedal looking to play a smart, safe brand of football. While that can work, it can also lead to a team playing down to their opponent’s level. I believe we saw this out of Georgia in their close win with Missouri last week. It is in the team’s best interest to keep letting DJ make plays for this offense; keep the playbook open for this man!

Clemson offensive X-Factors for Boston College

X-Factor #1: Running back Will Shipley

X-Factor #2: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

Look out for these players to possibly take the next step

Look out for:

Wide receiver Adam Randall

Wide receiver Antonio Williams

