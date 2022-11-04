3 offensive keys to a Clemson win over Notre Dame

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are currently undefeated with a 8-0 (6-0 ACC) record as they head into a tough away matchup with Notre Dame in South Bend this Saturday.

The Tigers are coming off of a much needed bye week after the team struggled in their 27-21 comeback win over Syracuse. Notre Dame on the other hand, is coming off of a dominant showing on the against Syracuse where they took down the Orange 41-24 on the road.

Coming off of their bye, Clemson’s offense will need to play at a high level to walk away from South Bend with a win Saturday.

Here are three offensive keys for the Tigers to keep their undefeated season alive against Notre Dame.

Get DJ Uiagalelei back on track

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is an entirely different player this season than in 2021. The progression from the junior quarterback has been a great sight for Tigers fans. However, Uiagalelei’s performance against Syracuse made the young quarterback look like the Uiagalelei of old. Head coach Dabo Swinney opted to replace Uiagalelei with freshman Cade Klubnik in the third quarter of that game, as it just wasn’t DJ’s day. Getting DJ Uiagalelei back on track is far and away the biggest key to a Clemson win this Saturday. This team can only go as far as Uiagalelei will allow them, so they must get their guy under center playing at a high level once again. Uiagalelei has the tools to be great, and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter should do everything he can to put his quarterback in good positions.

Keep giving Will Shipley a large workload

Will Shipley is a mainstay in every one of these articles, and for a good reason. Shipley is the best player on this offense and has proven it week after week this season. In the past two weeks, Shipley’s workload has increased, which has been a big reason why the Tigers head into this week remaining undefeated. There have been times this season when Shipley has looked like a one-man army carrying the Clemson offense. Notre Dame’s defense is typically a strong one though they’ve proven to be middle of the pack in rushing defense this season. Shipley is beginning to get the touches we consistently see out of the top running backs in college football. That will need to stay the same for the Tigers to win on the road in South Bend.

Keep the tight ends involved in the offense

The Clemson offense moves down the field incredibly well when the tight ends are involved, and they will need to continue to keep them involved against the Fighting Irish. Clemson’s first offensive play against Syracuse, the team attacked the middle of the field with DJ Uiagalelei finding Davis Allen for a 41-yard connection. After that, however, tight end involvement nearly disappeared, and the Tigers’ offense struggled. Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool have been crucial security blankets for their quarterback up until that point. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter should look to get his tight ends back involved, as it has been a key piece of Uiagalelei’s success this season.

Clemson X-Factor against Notre Dame

X-Factor: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

Player to look out for

Look out for: TE Davis Allen

