3 Ocala-area football players who will compete for Offensive Player of the Year

The offensive player of the year is usually the focal point of an offense. He’s the guy that teams rely on when it’s time to score.

Winners in the past year were explosive playmakers and dynamic quarterbacks. This season’s crop could have a similar appeal.

Before the first snap of the season, let’s identify three players who have the potential to take home the award in 2023. These athletes have what it takes to put up impressive stat lines each time they take the field.

Samuel Martin made history at Forest: Meet the Ocala Star-Banner 2023 All-County Boys Lacrosse Team

See these playmakers in action: 8 Ocala-area high school football games you'll want to circle for the 2023 season

Are these FB players up next?: Ocala-area football players are ready for a breakout season. Here's who made our list

VJ Poole, Senior, Forest

Forest high school head football coach Eoghan Cullen was the architect of the most explosive passing game in the county. Poole was the man under center to drive his dream home.

Last year was Poole’s first year as a starting quarterback, resulting in a first-team all-county selection. Poole lost two of his best receivers but received another stud in Jordan Strickland. Poole’s ability to keep plays alive with his legs and feed his teammates with his arm will be a tough dual threat to compete against.

Mitchell Brown, Senior, Vanguard

Mitchell’s return to the Knights gives them a second-team all-county running back to replace 443-yard rusher Javarien Salter. The touches will undoubtedly be there for transfer to make plays.

The Knights have a balanced offense that uses the ground game to soften defenses for pass plays. Brown only had four receptions last season but totaled 111 yards and a touchdown with those opportunities. His versatility and big play potential should keep him in the running all season.

Lacodrick Brown, Senior, Dunnellon

Every player who received ten or more carries and four or more receptions with the Tigers last season is back in 2023. Several players from Dunnellon could be early contenders for offensive player of the year due to their combination of production and experience..

Of those ten players, Lacordick is one of four players in the county to average ten or more yards per touch as a ball carrier and receiver. His explosive play could make him a favorite for Tiger’s starting quarterback, Dylan Curry. However, he finds himself a dark horse due to the depth and emergence of offensive weapons surrounding him.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala-are high school football players who could win Offensive POTY