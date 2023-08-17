3 Ocala-area football players who should compete for Football Player of the Year

The race for Player of the Year in 2023 will be tough. Marion County is filled with Division 1 athletes and players with the opportunity to produce on big stages.

Last year, running back Beau Beard took the title home with a county-leading 1,648 all-purpose yards.

We have a three-star recruit, a two-way contributor, and a quarterback in new threads. Find out why each Player will compete for the award in 2023.

Who has the best DB group in the county? Position groups who will carry your favorite Marion County football team in 2023

Must see games for each Ocala area team: 8 Ocala-area high school football games you'll want to circle for the 2023 season

Look into our crystal ball: Predicting every Ocala-area football team’s record for the 2023 season

Fred Gaskin III, Senior, Vanguard

Gaskin won Player of the Year as a sophomore for his elite two-way play. The USF commit is bigger, stronger, and faster than he was in 2021.

Vanguard has the strength of schedule and in-county matchups to compare his output to every candidate on this list. If there’s anyone ready to etch his name in Marion County football history, it’s Gaskin.

Chris Henry, Senior, Dunnellon

Henry is a big-time playmaker on both sides of the ball. He was an all-county honorable mention wide receiver last season and could have easily made the all-defensive team as a safety.

His senior season could see increased production as quarterback play improved for Dunnellon. The real magic comes on the defensive side where the West Virginia commit has become a three-star recruit equipped with the speed to disrupt offenses.

Preston Wright, Junior, Trinity Catholic

Wright returns as QB1 for state runner up Trinity Catholic after an all county honorable mention season. With a year of experience under her belt he's gunning for a bigger role as a junior.

His growth and knowledge of the playbook will help him expand an offense that saw seven wide receivers record over 100 receiving yards. Wright found his footing later in the season and is on a trajectory to improve on a season he threw for 1278 yards on a 72.7% completion rate.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala-area high school football players who could win player of the year