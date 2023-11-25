3 observations from the troubling trends that continued as Missouri basketball downs Loyola

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates reacts during the first half against the Loyola (Md) Greyhounds at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri basketball closed out a three-game stretch at home with a 78-70 win over Loyola-Maryland. If only that sentence were as simple as it sounded.

The Tigers held off Loyola, but struggled in three areas they've consistently struggled in so far this season.

Here are three troubling trends that continued Saturday in the win over Loyola on Saturday.

Cold-shooting woes persist

Against Minnesota, South Carolina State and Loyola, the Tigers continued their cold shooting trends.

This time, it was when MU was up 22 points.

Loyola went on a 17-0 run to get back into the game. A 31-11 game suddenly became a 31-26 lead and Missouri had no answers.

Loyola got open looks on its 3-pointers. It wasn't just late closeouts on the perimeter, either. Missouri's guards were going under Loyola's screens, giving Loyola more open looks from three.

Loyola made 6 of its 16 3-pointers in the first half, but four came during that 17-0 stretch where Missouri struggled to guard effectively.

That defense wasn't the only aspect that let Loyola back into the game, however. Missouri's offense has become the most worrisome.

Missouri's search for a go-to player continues

Too many times this season, the Tigers' offense just stagnates.

It stops. Players don't move and the offense we knew from last season which flew across the court, threw down transition dunks and went nuclear from the 3-point range. Those facets have yet to emerge from this team and it's fair to wonder if they will.

Some players are doing too much; Nick Honor's drives to the lane fall into this category. The defenses collapse on him, and it's hard for the 5-foot-10 guard to finish at the rim when multiple defenders with the size advantage on him are contesting his layups. Honor is much more effective as a kickout passer on drives and as a shooter.

Caleb Grill made two 3-pointers on Saturday. He has made nine on the season, shooting 26 percent from 3-point range this season. Gates' advice to his slumping shooters are Missouri has been to just keep shooting. That's good advice, but Grill has struggled to find a consistent touch from the floor. Instead, Grill has been effective closer to the basket, much like DeAndre Gholston was last year for MU.

Anthony Robinson has been a guy who has been able to get baskets and make plays when MU needs them. Robinson had 10 points and four rebounds.

Sean East has done the same. He scored 15 points and dished four assists Saturday in a closer role. He sank free throws and floaters to keep Loyola down in the second half.

Noah Carter, who Gates said needs to decide if he's going to primarily be a perimeter player or a post player, scored 18 points and made three of his six 3-pointers.

Whatever the case may be, Missouri still needs a player who can just score a couple of baskets when the opposition is on a run to cut that momentum.

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Noah Carter (35) celebrates after scoring during the first half against the Loyola (Md) Greyhounds at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The foul fest continues

Gates was wholly frustrated with fouls in the past. That trend continued on Saturday.

For the fifth time in seven games, Missouri has committed 16 or more personal fouls. With the amount of players Gates plays every game, that number can easily add up over time. However, it's not as simple as every player getting a foul.

Five MU players had multiple fouls on Saturday. Tamar Bates, East, Butler, Pierce and Robinson all had at least two. Bates had three, which kept him off the floor for most of the game.

The three youths - Butler, Pierce and Robinson - having multiple fouls is just a by-product of the trio being freshmen. They need to get used to the speed of the game and how refereeing at the college level is much less forgiving than the high school level.

However, that's something they'll all learn over time.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball downs Loyola, but troubling trends continue