3 observations: Steph Curry helps Warriors steal Game 4 vs. Grizzlies with fourth quarter rally

After scoring 142 points in a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3, the Golden State Warriors looked like a different team in Game 4. Collectively, the Warriors could not find the bottom of the net at Chase Center on Monday night.

The Warriors started the contest shooting an uncharacteristic 0-of-15 from beyond the arc. Golden State didn’t bury a triple until late in the second quarter. At halftime, the Warriors recorded a lowly 2-of-20 from long distance.

Despite the absence of Ja Morant due to injury, the Grizzlies were able to hold a lead over the Warriors throughout Game 4. However, when it mattered most, Steph Curry came to the rescue.

As Memphis went cold and settled for tough shots down the stretch, the two-time Most Valuable Player fueled a late run to steal Game 4 in favor of Golden State, 101-98.

With the Warriors holding a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, here are three observations from Game 4 on Monday night.

Clutch Steph Curry

After an uncharacteristic shooting performance, Steph Curry bounced back in the fourth quarter to erase the Grizzlies’ lead and will the Warriors to victory down the stretch.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Curry had 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the floor with two 3-pointers on 10 attempts from deep. In the final 12 minutes alone, Curry tallied 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor with two 3-pointers on 4 attempts from long distance.

Curry did damage from the charity stripe, drilling eight high-pressure free throws on nine attempts from the line in the fourth quarter.

Behind Curry, the Warriors tallied 39 points in the fourth quarter to take over and win Game 4.

Curry finished the contest with a team-high 32 points on 10-on-25 shooting from the floor with eight assists and five boards in 38 minutes.

Otto Porter Jr. strikes again

After a strong performance in Game 3, Warriors veteran Otto Porter Jr. stayed hot in Game 4. In 26 minutes off the bench, Porter Jr. tallied 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field with three assists, two steals and two rebounds.

While the Warriors struggled to shoot the ball, Porter Jr. helped step up when the Warriors needed it. Porter Jr. was one of the only members of the Warriors to hit a 3-pointer in the first half. All of Porter Jr.’s points came from beyond the 3-point line with two of his four triples coming in the fourth quarter.

Porter Jr. has now tallied double-figures in scoring in back-to-back contests for the Warriors.

Klay Thompson

After a bounce-back performance in Game 3, Klay Thompson struggled in Game 4 on Monday night. The veteran sharpshooter notched 14 points on 6-of-20 shooting from the floor with seven boards, two assists, two boards and a steal in 38 minutes.

Like the rest of his teammates, Thompson couldn’t find bottom of the rim from beyond the arc. Thompson shot an uncharacteristic 0-of-7 from deep in Game 4.

Outside of a 4-of-6 shooting performance from deep in Game 3, Thompson has had trouble shooting the 3-pointer throughout the series. Through four games, Thompson is now shooting 9-of-35 (25.7%) from the 3-point line in the series.

To close out the Grizzlies on the road in Game 5, the Warriors will need Thompson to find his range from deep.

