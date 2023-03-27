3 observations from the Steleers remaining free agents

NFL free agency is nearly two weeks old and the Pittsburgh Steelers started off hot and have cooled off since. But as we look over the list of in-house free agents a few things stand out. Here are a few observations.

No contract for Derek Watt yet

We have no doubt the Steelers are going to keep the Watt brothers together but it’s something of a shock that fullback Derek Watt hasn’t been signed yet. it could be the fact he was overpaid on his previous contract and Pittsburgh doesn’t want to make that mistake again.

No interest in Mason Rudolph

We scoured the internet and couldn’t find a single scrap of information about any teams even rumored to show any interest in Mason Rudolph. Every day that passes with no teams interested in Rudolph could mean he’s one step closer to signing back with Pittsburgh.

Several guys who can still come back

Aside from Watt and Rudolph, there are still a couple of names on the list who could find themselves Steelers in 2023. Defensive lineman Chris Wormley and wide receiver Miles Boykin come to mind. Wormley is a solid rotational lineman and Boykin is very good on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire