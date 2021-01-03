3 observations after Sixers’ pretty offensive performance vs. Hornets
The Sixers’ performance in their blowout win Thursday night over the Magic would’ve been difficult to top.
While they weren’t as good defensively Saturday night, the team blitzed the Hornets with early offensive excellence and eased to a 127-112 win at Wells Fargo Center, moving to 5-1.
Six Sixers scored in double figures and every starter shot at least 57.1 percent from the floor. Tobias Harris posted a team-high 24 points, and Ben Simmons had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
The Hornets will stick around in Philadelphia to play the Sixers again on Monday night.
Here are observations on the first game of their mini-series:
Green finds a rhythm, Sixers’ offense keeps flowing
Danny Green was bound to find his shooting stroke at some point after missing 15 of his first 19 three-point tries as a Sixer. It didn’t take long for him to do so Saturday as the 33-year-old converted his opening three attempts from long distance. All of those makes came within the flow of the offense, and two were byproducts of Seth Curry driving and kicking it out.
The Sixers made 8 of their first 12 three-point attempts as a team, while Charlotte started a rough 2 for 10. The Hornets’ decision to play zone on occasion was understandable given what they were conceding in size and skill, but it enabled the Sixers to keep gobbling up offensive rebounds and knocking down long-range jumpers.
After missing his first six NBA threes, Tyrese Maxey sunk one in the second quarter off of a Simmons transition assist.
It's pretty. It's so pretty.
The Sixers produced a lot of those open looks with fluid early offense before the Hornets’ defense could set up. Simmons thrived with that style and had nine assists of the team’s 21 first-half assists. Over their past two games, the Sixers have totaled 148 points in the first half. Not bad.
Though Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey firmly believes Maxey will be a better shooter as a professional than he was in college (29.2 percent at Kentucky), an initial, important step for the rookie will be having defenses respect the threat of his shot. If he can reach that point and become known as a capable (and not reluctant) shooter on opposing scouting reports, it would enhance the danger he poses as an explosive downhill driver. For now, Maxey would be well-served by trusting his jumper and not turning down too many opportunities to fire.
Harris keeps it simple (and very effective)
Because he’s usually catching the ball and immediately attacking, there’s not much to say about Harris’ offense at the moment; this is who the Sixers want him to be.
He got one dunk in the first quarter by running the floor and accepting a Simmons pass in stride. Harris’ other first-quarter dunk was entirely his own doing, and far more impressive.
Harris was an engaged, hustling defender, too, finishing with four steals and three blocks.
He was one of the Sixers’ starters who played a bit more with the second unit. With Furkan Korkmaz still sidelined by a left adductor strain and Mike Scott out because of a left knee contusion, Rivers decided to use a nine-player rotation and mix his starters and bench players more often.
Since Bismack Biyombo is the only healthy center in the Hornets’ rotation and Charlotte plays small ball when he sits, it didn’t hurt the Sixers that Harris was their only nominal power forward available. In the big picture, though, perhaps that’s an area where the Sixers will look to add depth before the trade deadline.
Good trends for Embiid
We’re verging on broken record territory already, but Joel Embiid's impressive work reading double teams was a big part of the Sixers' offensive success in the first half. He saw the help coming before it arrived, knew where his teammates were and typically made the right play, whether that was a skip pass, a feed to a cutter or a simple dish back to the man who just gave him the ball. His passing has often helped the Sixers start pretty sequences where they whip the ball around the perimeter and eventually create an open three.
Embiid did have a few turnovers Saturday he’ll hope to clean up moving forward, including one where No. 3 overall pick LaMelo Ball stripped him after a defensive rebound and one where he lost the ball trying to spin past Biyombo.
Another positive trend with Embiid that persisted in this game was his more aggressive pick-and-roll defense preventing opposing guards from comfortably stepping into pull-up threes. It was noticeable that small, quick guards like Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham who would’ve been happy to take such shots against the Sixers in recent years sometimes needed to take a different approach with Embiid playing “up to touch.”
That said, Rozier (35 points) still gave Green and the Sixers problems. The Sixers’ biggest team-wide issues Saturday were uneven transition defense and second-half sloppiness as the offense wasn’t quite as sharp or smooth after halftime.