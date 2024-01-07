3 observations after shorthanded Sixers finish miserable back-to-back with loss to Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The shorthanded Sixers concluded a miserable, 0-2 back-to-back Saturday night by losing to the Jazz.

They dropped a 120-109 game at Wells Fargo Center, falling to 23-12 on the season.

Utah is now 17-20. Star Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen posted 33 points and 13 rebounds. Collin Sexton tallied 22 points and John Collins added 19.

For the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey had 25 points and nine assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points.

The Sixers were missing five players in Joel Embiid (left knee swelling), Tobias Harris (left ankle soreness), De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine soreness), Robert Covington (illness) and Furkan Korkmaz (illness).

The Sixers’ next game will be Wednesday night in Atlanta against the Hawks. Here are observations on their loss to Utah:

Sixers find some scrappiness

In starting Saturday, Paul Reed became the last remaining Sixer who can say he’s played in every game this season.

Maxey, Oubre, Nicolas Batum and Morris Morris Sr. joined him to open the night. Embiid’s absence was glaring and the Sixers did not begin like a team desperate to avoid dropping both games of their back-to-back.

Markkanen drove by Batum and scored a lefty layup on Utah’s first possession. The Jazz took an 8-2 lead when Markkanen intercepted a Maxey inbounds pass and cruised in for a fast-break slam. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse called timeout under two minutes into the game. Utah ultimately made its first five field goals and had lots of early success in the paint with no Embiid to deter drivers and negate perimeter mistakes.

The Sixers eventually got cooking a bit against the Jazz, who have been a bottom-10 defensive team this year. A Morris three knotted the game at 12-all.

Utah committed 13 of the game’s first 14 turnovers. Some of those giveaways were sloppy and self-inflicted, but the Sixers defended scrappily in the first half and competed well on the glass. The Sixers’ low-turnover start also was helpful was far as leaving their transition defense less vulnerable in a shorthanded situation.

Not much marksmanship at all

Since the Sixers started 2 for 14 from three-point range, their sizable possession advantage did not translate to a comfortable lead.

The majority of those long-distance misses were decent looks, including three wide-open Jaden Springer tries in the first quarter. Springer had an encouraging preseason as a shooter, sinking 7 of his 8 threes, but he hasn’t been able to carry that success over to the regular season. Batum’s 0-for-5 three-point performance contributed to the Sixers’ collective shooting woes, too.

Fortunately for the Sixers, the Jazz also weren’t remotely sharp from three-point territory, shooting 2 of 12 in the first half.

The Sixers used a makeshift four-man bench of Springer, Patrick Beverley, KJ Martin and Mo Bamba. Beverley had a 12-point, seven-assist night, but Utah's second unit finished with a 39-27 scoring advantage over the Sixers'.

On his 23rd birthday, Martin thew down a couple of slams and showed solid instincts operating from the dunker spot against the Jazz’s zone. However, he and Bamba both picked up three first-half fouls. With both teams wrapping up back-to-backs and struggling to shoot, it was certainly not the world’s prettiest game.

Maxey, Sixers can't turn things around

Maxey was often guarded tightly and effectively by Kris Dunn. He had a hard time finishing and getting the whistles he wanted for much of the night.

Markkanen was on his game throughout the evening. He drained 5 of his team's 8 threes, had several graceful, long-striding slams in transition, and kept the Sixers from stringing together the stops they needed.

To mount a comeback, the Sixers required a strong start to the fourth quarter. While the Jazz opened with a big Kelly Olynyk-Walker Kessler frontcourt, the Sixers countered with an especially small lineup — three guards, Martin and Batum. Utah scored freely at the rim and went up 96-81 on a Jordan Clarkson and-one leaner.

Maxey increased his aggression early in the fourth and had slightly better luck on his drives downhill, but the Sixers never seriously threatened the Jazz.

They'll now have to wait until Wednesday for another chance to get back on track.