3 observations from the Lightning’s win over Columbus

TAMPA — The Lightning entered Tuesday’s game against Columbus having already clinched a playoff spot. With just a handful of games left in the regular season, their focus is on continuing to play with the same sense of urgency that put them in this position and carry that into the postseason.

During Saturday’s loss in Pittsburgh, the Lightning started slow hours after solidifying their playoff spot, and a third-period push wasn’t enough to net two points. They started slow out of the gate Tuesday night, but scored two goals over a 16-second span to open up a tied game on their way to a 5-2 win.

The Lightning (44-27-7, 95 points) are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games.

Captain Steven Stamkos fueled the Lightning with his 13th career hat trick (three goals, one assist) and his 22nd career four-point game. Stamkos has 10 goals during a six-game goal streak, including three straight multi-goal games, which is a Lightning record.

Right wing Nikita Kucherov had the primary assist on the Lightning’s first two goals of the night and assisted on Stamkos’ empty-netter late in the third, giving him 96 assists on the season.

“It’s just imperative that we don’t slip,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Postseason simulation

The Lightning were looking at a one-goal deficit at the 7:13 mark in the second period after Kirill Marchenko’s second goal of the game. That came 24 seconds into a Columbus power play right after Tampa Bay was called for a too-many-men penalty after the Lightning had just killed off Brandon Hagel’s tripping penalty.

But Stamkos scored his first goal of the night with 5:43 remaining in the period, a huge goal on the power play that sent the game into the second intermission tied at 2-2.

There was a discussion in the Lightning locker room about getting back to the attention to detail that made Tampa Bay so successful in March.

“Just be confident, make the plays, want to make plays,” Stamkos said. “In a game that was kind of back and forth, not too many chances either way, we knew coming into the third, tie game, those are situations you’re going to be in down the stretch and into the playoffs. So we want to make some good habits here.”

The Lightning then got even-strength goals from Anthony Cirelli and Stamkos over a 16-second span in the first six minutes of the third to take control of the game.

Kucherov chases 100

Kucherov spun around on the rush and fed Brayden Point for the Lightning’s first goal of the night, and then pinpointed a cross-slot pass to Stamkos on the power play for a one-timer from a tight angle below the left circle for the tying goal in the second period.

Kucherov’s three-assist night gave him 139 points, maintaining his league scoring lead. And with four games remaining, Kucherov is four assists shy of the 100 mark. Only three players have reached that mark: Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Gordie Howe. Edmonton center Connor McDavid has 99 assists. If Kucherov reaches 100, he would become the first winger to do so.

“It’s pretty amazing to see,” Stamkos said. “It’s crazy when you go (late) into a game and you’re like, ‘Oh, he only has two right now.’ Like that’s what it feels like during this stretch and then find a way to get a third. ... It’s crazy. He’s special and he’s having a magical season.”

Over the Lightning’s last 14 games, Kucherov has 27 assists, averaging nearly two a game.

Kucherov’s fourth straight three-point game gave him 23 on the season, making him the seventh player in NHL history to have that many in a single season.

Stamkos firing on all cylinders

Stamkos has been on a tear over the past month — particularly over the last six games, in which he has scored 10 goals. Going back to an 18-game stretch starting on Feb. 27, Stamkos has 16 goals and 10 assists.

His empty-netter Tuesday put him just one goal from his seventh 40-goal season.

Stamkos also became the third player this season, 34 or older, to have a six-game goal streak, joining Alex Ovechkin and Jamie Benn. No player has extended that streak to seven games since Mike Sillinger in 2005-06 with the Blues.

“It’s the ebbs and flow of a season and when you get in a groove like this, you certainly never want it to end,” Stamkos said. “You try to put yourself in positions where you get the puck on net because they’ve been going in right now. So it’s certainly a great feeling. And just continue to go at it. You want to put as many in as you can.”

