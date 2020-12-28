3 observations: Joel Embiid-less Sixers blown out by Cavs on the road

Nights like this one will happen in the NBA, but it does not mean that it isn’t concerning. The Philadelphia 76ers were missing big man Joel Embiid due to back tightness, but to get blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-94 is disheartening.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 16 points and nine rebounds with five assists, Ben Simmons had 15 and six rebounds, Mike Scott had 12, and Dwight Howard had nine with four fouls filling in for Embiid. The downside was that Simmons had six turnovers and Harris and Howard had three each.

All in all, it was just a rough night, and here are the three observations from a long night in Cleveland:

Continued confusion

The Sixers starters looked pretty good against the New York Knicks on Saturday as they moved the ball with crisp precision and they did a terrific job of getting into a groove. On Sunday against the Cavaliers, the starters looked confused and they looked out of sorts like they did on opening night. The offensive execution was bad in the first half as they committed 11 turnovers on their way to 21 for the game and they were not able to find that groove again. On the other end, the Sixers normally will experience a drop off defensively without Embiid, but their play on that end was still unacceptable when they still have proven defenders like Simmons, Danny Green, and Howard. Philadelphia did not impose their will and they let the Cavs do whatever they wanted on offense. There were too many times where they were trailing a shooter off a screen and it would be an easy look for them.

Tough night for Howard

Normally when Embiid is off the floor, Howard can come in and he can provide some good production in his place. On this night, he struggled with Andre Drummond as he was not able to keep him off the offensive glass the way Embiid can. Drummond’s activity around the basket was tough for just about everybody on this night, but Howard, especially, had a tough night. Drummond really gets up for specific matchups and Howard is one of them due to his success in the league. Howard just seemed out of it. There was one turnover he had in the third quarter where he grabbed a rebound and he then threw a lazy pass to Simmons which was picked off and turned into another Cleveland bucket. Nights like these will happen in the NBA where there are so many games and teams won’t be sharp on an every-night basis, but this one just seemed pretty bad.

Lack of mental toughness

This is a loss that gave off vibes from previous Sixers seasons. The team struggled badly on the road in the 2019-20 season and they would struggle mostly against mediocre teams. The Cavs are an improved team coming in at 2-0, but their two wins came over the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons. Even without Embiid, this is a game that Philadelphia should have won. Especially considering that Cleveland had to go to double overtime on Saturday night with Detroit. The Sixers looked indifferent on defense, they threw a lot of lazy passes, and they did not give themselves much of a chance with their lack of effort. This is one of those nights that need to serve as a wake-up call and realize that they need to bring it every night. A loss without Embiid is fine, but to get blown out is something entirely different. They need to be able to fight through nights like this one with the talent the team possesses.