3 observations: Joel Embiid’s big night wasted, Sixers fall to Trail Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Thursday to host the Portland Trail Blazers looking to build off a 3-0 road trip. They received some tough news that Ben Simmons would be out with a calf issue right before tipoff and they sorely missed him on the defensive end.

Joel Embiid tried to will the Sixers to a win as he threw the team on his back and had 37 points and five rebounds, but his efforts were not enough as they fell to the Blazers 121-105 at home. It was a tough night for Philadelphia overall as they shot just 7-for-27 from deep, with most of those coming i garbage time, while the Blazers shot 13-for-31.

Shake Milton had 12 points off the bench, Tyrese Maxey had 15, Tobias Harris had 12 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, and Furkan Korkmaz had 13 starting in place of the injured Simmons. Portland had five players score 15+ points led by 24 from Gary Trent Jr. and 22 from Carmelo Anthony.

With that said, here are the three observations in this one:

Bad third quarters

Just like on Wednesday, the Sixers had a bad third quarter and it cost them in this one. Portland scored the first 14 points of the quarter as they found their offensive groove and the Sixers did not have anybody to help out Embiid. Philadelphia had a lot of defensive breakdowns that allowed Portland to get into that groove and on the other end, the Blazers doubled Embiid and forced somebody else to heat them and it couldn’t be done on this night. Normally, the Sixers have a lot of options they can turn to in order to help out the big fella, but it just was not there. Without Simmons, they needed all hands on deck and it was not there as the supporting cast was out of rhythm and the big fella was left on an island trying to put the team on his back.

Joel Embiid, still good

The big fella continues to build a serious MVP case here in the early going of the season. Embiid was locked in from the early going and he threw the sixers on his back despite an injury scare in the first quarter. He was on the floor writhing in pain and grabbing his right knee and he left the game for a bit. He returned after a short time and he then proceeded to destroy any defender Portland threw at him. He had an incredible 25 points in the second quarter alone on his way to 31 points at halftime to keep Philadelphia in the game. The rest of his team had 26 points combined as it was tied at 57 at the half. There was even a point where he scored 23 of their 25 points. Unfortunately for him and the Sixers, he ran out of gas in the second half as Portland made sure that he would not be the one to beat them. The rest of the Sixers could just not make any shots. Basketball can be a make or miss game and that was the case in this one.

Bad 3-point shooting

A big difference in this game was, obviously, the 3-point shot. The Blazers we getting their shots in a rhythm which led to their big advantage from behind the line and the Sixers were fumbling the ball around and things were not running smoothly. Philadelphia missed their first 12 shots from beyond the arc and that was a big reason why they lost this game. Their shooters have got to break out of the slump they find themselves in at the moment. Simmons is the one that makes sure everybody gets into their sets and he is also one of the better defenders in the league. The Sixers missed him on both ends as he would have helped get them into their sets offensively and his defense against Portland's perimeter players would have been a nice boost.