3 observations from Day 9 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 9 of camp:

Fights continue

Bills defensive lineman Greg Rousseau (50), right, talks with linebacker Von Miller (40)

The Bills are officially the the “Fightin’ Bills” this summer. For the third time, there was a dust up at training camp. This time it was the first snap of team drills.

According to numerous reports, pass rusher Greg Rousseau and receiver Stefon Diggs got into a pushing match. Rousseau might have knocked the ball out of Diggs’ hands starting the altercation.

Then when teammates got involved, defensive tackle Ed Oliver took a step and swings at Diggs. However, he was already being held back so things died down. Head coach Sean McDermott was pulling people away as well.

Tempers are very high at Bills camp already.

Poyer sighting

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Jordan Poyer will be out a few weeks with an elbow injury. He was spotted on the sideline at Thursday’s practice for the first time. He’s wearing a pretty large brace on his arm.

Jordan Poyer with a large brace on injured left arm#Bills pic.twitter.com/RhxbW4QyLj — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 4, 2022

Allen deep ball gets going

Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Quarterback Josh Allen got the deep ball working during team drills. Per WROC-TV, Allen connected on a seam route down the field involving receiver Gabe Davis. A video taken by a fan in the stands at camp shows Allen and rookie Khalil Shakir connecting on a cross-field fade route as well. That one went for a touchdown.

