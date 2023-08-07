3 observations from Day 9 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2023 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 9 of camp:

Benford says hold on

Well, well, well… looks like Bills Wire and many in Buffalo made an assumption that was wrong.

It looked like the positional battle to start at cornerback across from Tre’Davious White was down to Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson. Christian Benford flipped that on its head.

According to multiple reports including the team’s website, Benford recorded two interceptions during team drills on Sunday, including one with the starting defense against quarterback Josh Allen. That’ll put Benford right back in the thick of things.

Rousseau honing in

Greg Rousseau had such a standout day at training camp, teammate Jordan Phillips, who was activated from the PUP list, compared him to a former Bill: Mario Williams. That’s some high praise.

The Athletic noted that Rousseau had two would-be sacks during team drills. Those were split as well: One came against Spencer Brown and the other saw Rousseau lineup on the other side of the defensive line and beat Dion Dawkins.

MLB down to two?

On the field including the ninth day of camp, it has appeared the race to replace Tremaine Edmunds is down to Tyrel Dodson and Terrel Bernard… Dodson might have a bit of the inside edge currently.

It also sounded like Buffalo’s linebacker coach Bobby Babich just about confirmed that’s the case while speaking to reporters.

“Right now, we want to see a little bit more of Tyrel and Terrel,” Babich said.

He later added that the Bills want to make a final decision “sooner than later.” Both Dodson and Bernard worked with the first-team defense on Sunday, per Spectrum News.

