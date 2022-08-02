3 observations from Day 8 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 8 of camp:

Injuries continue

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Just when the Bills got some positive injury news, more bad follows. Starting safety Jordan Poyer left practice with an elbow injury. He was not alone as receiver Marquez Stevenson also limped off the field with some sort of lower body injury.

Poyer is reportedly out a few weeks now, just after the team got Micah Hyde (hip/glute) back in the fold).

A tad bit of good: Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle who was shaken up on Monday and receiver Jake Kumerow (soreness) both returned.

Regardless, the Bills’ still could use more positive news. Their injury list is still long:

Rodger Saffold (ribs)

Tre’Davious White (knee)

Ike Boettger (knee)

Eli Ankou (calf)

DaQuan Jones (limited)

Ryan Bates (undisclosed)

Spencer Brown (limited)

Benford under-the-radar

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) . (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The depth cornerback position battle is heating up and rookie Christian Benford is standing out.

The sixth-round rookie had pass breakups against the starting offense, including balls aimed for Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie, per the Buffalo News. Diggs did later score a TD on him, but there has consistently been positive play out of Benford during camp.

Bernard too

Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (USAT photo)

Bernard was pointed out as another rookie earlier in training camp that has impressed. He is continuing those efforts as the days roll on.

The team’s radio affiliate, WGR-550 radio, was among the outlets that mentioned positive play from the third-round linebacker. Bernard broke up passes during team drills that went to two different tight ends: Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney.

