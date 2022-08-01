3 observations from Day 7 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 7 of camp:

More fights!

Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Bills took the field there was a bit of a fight involving quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. There was another one on Monday involving different players.

According to various reports including WKBW-TV, there were several players involved. Names mentioned included: DE Boogie Basham, CB Siran Neal, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Tavon Austin, and OL Alec Anderson. A helmet might have come off because of a dust up, and that triggered a larger incident to evolve. Basham and Anderson were among those who threw punches.

Finally good injury news

Offensive lineman, including Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Mostly good, a tad bad just before the end of practice.

At the start of day, the Bills did get three players back from their consistently growing injury list early in training camp. Safety Micah Hyde (hip/glute), offensive lineman Dion Dawkins (personal reasons) and wide receiver Jamison Crowder (soreness) all returned to the field.

However, another offensive lineman joined it. Just before practice concluded, depth offensive lineman Tommy Doyle left. WROC-TV noted Doyle was holding his ribs, but the team has yet to comment on Doyle officially.

Defense keeps winning days

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49). (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

A side effect of the team’s injury woes is the defense having the advantage. That’s because several players that have been out for spells (Dawkins, Doyle, Rodger Saffold, Ike Boettger, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown) all play on the offensive line.

While it’s a bummer for the offense, don’t forget: This defense is on your side too, Buffalo. They’re taking advantage of the injuries which is what you’d like to see.

Story continues

Leading the way in that category is Ed Oliver along the defensive front. WROC-TV reported that Oliver beat backup O-lineman Greg Van Roten multiple times. WHAM13 added that Oliver could have had “three or four” sacks on Day 7 alone.

This added pressure from the defensive line has forced some turnovers as well. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds made an athletic play, as WKBW-TV reported that the defender jumped up underneath a route to take the ball away. The team’s website mentioned safety Jaquan Johnson, and rookie cornerbacks JaMarcus Ingram and Christian Bedford also had interceptions.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire