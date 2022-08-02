3 observations from Day 6 of New York Jets training camp

The New York Jets continue their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 6 of camp:

Big play by defense

New York Jets defensive linemen Jabari Zuniga (92) and Bryce Huff (47) . (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Jets defense made a huge play to end a team drill session. The starting offense led by Zach Wilson worked the ball all the way down to the five-yard line on an 11-play series.

Good look by Wilson until then, but he was sacked to end the series on fourth down. Wilson was “taken down” (no QB hits during camp) by Jabari Zuniga said ESPN, but good news New York: This defense is on your side too.

Big play Mims

New York Jets’ Denzel Mims. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The saga of Denzel Mims continues. The receiver had a huge first day of camp and then went quiet. After a few down practices, Mims was back at it on Tuesday.

The New York Post noted a crossing route that Mims caught from backup QB Mike White. Mims turned on the “afterburners” and took it 60 yards for a score during team drills. The Athletic also mentioned a catch made in traffic by Mims during the session.

Mims will want to start stringing such positives together.

Becton ready, Fant slowly getting there

New York Jets tackle Mekhi Becton. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Day 6 of training camp had full pads on. That brings the play in the trenches into full sight. It was simple, but good, from The Athletic: Mekhi Becton had a good day.

Various reports also indicated that George Fant was out there for team drills for the first time as well. However, he only took a handful of snaps as he continues his return from injury.

