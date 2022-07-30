3 observations from Day 6 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have started their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 6 of camp:

Fight!

Quarterback Josh Allen

The first fight of Bills training camp went down. On the worse side, it involved the No. 1 player you want miles away from a brawl: Josh Allen.

The QB and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got into a shoving match. Allen was the main instigator of it.

Things like that happen during training camp every year. No big deal.

McKenzie is good

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The clear leader of the slot receiver/Cole Beasley replacement battle is Isaiah McKenzie. He made the “play of the day” according to several reports, including Spectrum News. It was just one of several good practices McKenzie put in so far during camp.

In the back of the end zone, McKenzie hauled in a 10-yard pass over defender Cam Lewis. He went to the ground and kept both feet in bounds.

Jamison Crowder was McKenzie’s No. 1 competition for the slot job and Crowder continues to sit out. He was injured the first training camp practice.

Bernard flashes

Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard during an OTA session.

During the sixth day of workouts it was the first time the Bills went with full pads. When that happens, the play in the trenches is worth noting and rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard shined there.

His speed is a difference maker. According to the Buffalo News, he used it to record back-to-back would-be sacks.

