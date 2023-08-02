3 observations from Day 6 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2023 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 6 of camp:

D-line turns up

It was a bad day to be an offensive lineman at St. John Fisher University.

The defensive line reportedly played very well, potentially having their best practice of training camp.

Among those recording would-be sacks on quarterback Josh Allen were Ed Oliver and Leonard Floyd, according to Spectrum News. In addition, NYup.com noted a swatted pass from Boogie Basham. Adding to the woes were at least three false starts on the O-line.

Damar on fire

Two sides to the coin here.

First, it’s hard not to love seeing Damar Hamlin record his first interception of training camp. During team drills, he made a diving interception. It was another padded practice for the Bills as well and Hamlin even ran the ball back for a score.

The other side of the ledger: Matt Barkley might be cementing himself as QB3. He was picked off by defensive lineman Poona Ford recently as well.

Hamlin’s interception can be found below:

Torrence getting hard look now

Bills offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (USAT)

While not a great outing for the offensive line, there is another note to bring you there: O’Cyrus Terrence is getting some run.

The team’s website mentioned that the second-round rookie was getting “the most” time/snaps at right guard of anyone else for the third-straight day. To start camp, incumbent Ryan Bates was the starter but Torrence could slowly be taking the starting spot.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire