3 observations from Day 5 of New York Jets training camp

The New York Jets continue their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 5 of camp:

Kwon Alexander starts strong

Linebacker Kwon Alexander #9 s. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Late last week Kwon Alexander signed on the dotted line with the Jets. Alexander has experience playing in the defensive scheme employed by New York head coach Robert Saleh, but it’s still nice to see the linebacker hitting the ground running.

Monday was Alexander’s first full practice with his new team. He did not disappoint as he had some big hits noted by ESPN during the session, which was the Jets’ first full workout in pads this summer.

Bad day for Wilson

Quarterback, Zach Wilson(USAT photo)

The starting offense had a bad day at the office. According to ESPN, the first teamers had two lives chances during team drills at the workout and both went three-and-out.

Quarterback Zach Wilson completed a deep touchdown pass to wide receiver Elijah Moore to begin practice. Then it went downhill.

Greg the leg puling away?

New York Jets’ kicker Greg Zuerlein. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The kicker battle might have someone pulling away. It’s Greg Zuerlein.

The Athletic mentioned stats for both Zuerlein and Eddy Pineiro during practice. Zuerlein connected from 28, 32, 40, and 46 yards. Pineiro split the uprights from 40 and 46 but missed from 28 and 32.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire