3 observations from Day 5 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have started their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 5 of camp:

Injuries adding up

Safety Micah Hyde

Bad news is adding up on the injury front for the Bills early at training camp. The latest was safety Micah Hyde.

Hyde suffered a hip injury during the session when going up for a pass during team drills.

He joins:

Jake Kumerow (soreness)

Jamison Crowder (soreness)

Rodger Saffold (ribs)

Tre’Davious White (knee)

Ike Boettger (knee)

Eli Ankou (calf)

DaQuan Jones (limited)

Ryan Bates (undisclosed)

Spencer Brown (limited)

Some picks

The Bills did not practice on Thursday. In the team’s most-recent practice the offense responded to some good showings by the defense early in camp to have a big day of their own.

Back at stage one on Friday.

There were many reports of the defense having a good time again. Specifically, they had some interceptions. Safety Jordan Poyer had one of the first pass of practice, according to WGR-550. On that play, cornerback Dane Jackson tipped the pass. Another interception came from safety Damar Hamlin and when Hyde was hurt, he also took the ball away.

Red zone struggles for offense

The Bills offense wasn’t having a good time with those interceptions. The red zone didn’t go much better.

According to Buffalo Plus, the starting offense had seven chances at the end zone on one occasion. They only scored once and it was a scramble by quarterback Josh Allen.

On the plus side: rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam broke up two passes aimed at Stefon Diggs during that sequence. That’s a great sign.

