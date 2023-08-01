3 observations from Day 5 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2023 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 5 of camp:

Damar's day

It was a massive day for Damar Hamlin on Monday. Since the spring, he’s been recording full workouts with the Bills.

On the fifth day of training camp, Hamlin put on full pads for the first time since his scary cardiac arrest during the 2022 season. NFL teams only have a certain amount of practices which call for pads and hitting each summer and this one was the first of the year for Buffalo.

After the workout, Hamlin reflected on how things went via video conference and called it a “super big hurdle” and “rollercoaster of emotions.”

WR2 looks locked in

Bills receiver Gabe Davis (USAT)

Gabe Davis stood out on the fifth day of practice, even when up against big-time competition in Tre’Davious White.

White did have a pass breakup against Davis, but the Batavia Daily News noted that the receiver responded with three-straight catches against the team’s No. 1 cornerback. WGR-550 radio described one as a “perfectly timed high point of the ball” which went down the sideline for a touchdown.

BE CAREFUL

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

We had our first scary moment of Bills camp.

With the full pads and hitting out on the field, of all players to take one, it was quarterback Josh Allen.

During a trick play that was called, Allen went out for a pass and was hit by cornerback Taron Johnson, according to numerous reports. Thankfully, even though Allen might’ve not gotten straight up, he did so with a laugh.

He’s OK, but never something anyone in Buffalo wants to see. Maybe leave those plays out.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire