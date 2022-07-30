3 observations from Day 4 of New York Jets training camp

The New York Jets have begun their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 4 of camp:

Bad Zach

New York Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson . (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Jets got perhaps one of Zach Wilson’s worst efforts of training camp thus far. Reports were mixed in terms of Wilson’s exact statistics on the day, but both The Athletic and ESPN had the QB completing less than half of his passes during team drills.

He did have two touchdowns during red zone work–but there was a bad side. At least for Wilson. Good news for cornerback DJ Reed: He turned an interception into a pick-six on a throw by Wilson.

Inconsistent effort from Wilson, but it’s only one practice.

Rashard rising, Denzel falling?

Wide receiver Denzel Mims (USAT photo)

On the receiver front, Denzel Mims has fallen a bit since his hot start to training camp.

Since then, he has not. Adding to the frustration, The Athletic noted drops for Mims on passes from both backup QBs, Mike White and Joe Flacco.

On the flip side, recent signee Rashard Davis is impressing. He has an uphill battle to make the final roster, but he caught two deep passes from Flacco during the session, according to the Associated Press.

Sauce is sticky

Cornerback, Sauce Gardner (USAT photo)

Adding to some frusrations for Wilson is first-round rookie Sauce Gardner. The cornerback has consistently played well during the start of camp, per reports. On Saturday, the team’s website mentioned Gardner putting in good reps against Elijah Moore.

