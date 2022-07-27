3 observations from Day 4 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have started their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 4 of camp:

Big day for Josh

\Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey talks with quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The third day of camp on Tuesday contained numerous headlines about how well the defense was. The offense and Josh Allen took that personally.

According to WGRZ-TV, the QB had as many as seven touchdown passes during team drills in the red zone. That’s an absurd total.

Hauling in scores were Isaiah McKenzie, Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs.

Isaiah the slot front runner?

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

McKenzie might be the early favorite to grab a solid chunk of snaps in the slot next season. The team’s website noted that McKenzie has consistently worked with the first team and has looked good doing so. As mentioned, he scored a touchdown on the day.

Previously it was noted the fifth-round rookie Khalil Shakir is working with the second-team offense. That comes despite veteran Jamison Crowder suffering an injury on the first day of practice. Crowder has missed three-straight workouts.

Oliver continuing successes

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has high hopes attached to him after the Bills signed Von Miller this offseason. He’s shining early in training camp.

The Buffalo News noted some impressive efforts from Oliver. He had a would-be sack on Allen (QBs are not hit during camp for obvious reasons) and Oliver chased down rookie running back James Cook on another occasion, beating him to the sideline. Not an easy task.

