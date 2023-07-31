3 observations from Day 4 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have started their 2023 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 4 of camp:

Poona's huge play

Bills defensive lineman Poona Ford (USAT)

In what was an action-packed day of training camp, it was an unlikely source which provided the play of Day 4: Poona Ford. The recently-acquired defender was signed to make plays stuffing the run. This time he did it against the pass.

Facing the backup offense led by Matt Barkley at quarterback, Ford jumped in front of a screen pass and the big man took it over 70 yards for a pick-six according to the team’s website. That’s always a really cool play to see, but Ford will hopefully show his worth in a similar light against the run.

Secondary shine

The defensive line had help from the secondary, too. Safety Jordan Poyer has had a strong start to training camp with multiple interceptions. Another takeaway came on Sunday as he picked off Allen in the red zone when he jumped a slant route by Stefon Diggs per WROC-TV.

While the hope in Buffalo will be an improvement in the red zone after struggles there in 2022 from quarterback Josh Allen… big plays from “Po” are welcomed, too. Especially after his surprise re-signing this offseason.

In addition to Poyer, Dane Jackson might be the one standing out above the rest early on in the No. 2 cornerback battle. Jackson broke up a deep pass intended for Gabe Davis from Allen which caught praise from both Davis and head coach Sean McDermott.

Speaking of the coach, McDermott said pre practice “that’s a question we need to get answered.” It’s still an open battle which features Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford as well.

Time to Cook

Bills running back James Cook (USAT)

James Cook made several plays in the passing game to potentially take a stranglehold on the starting running back spot.

The Batavia Daily News noted that Cook took a screen pass for good yardage during team drills. But Cook had one of the top highlights of the practice on offense as well. He got by Micah Hyde on this pass in the end zone that Allen found Cook on:

