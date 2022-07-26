3 observations from Day 3 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have started their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 3 of camp:

D-line bests Josh Allen

Bills defensive linemen Tim Settle (99), C.J. Brewer (98), Prince Emili (94) and DaQuan Jones (92) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The revamped Bills defensive line got the better of quarterback Josh Allen the Bills’ passing attack. According to the Buffalo News, of the first 12 drills that were of the 11-on-11 variety, nine of them were stopped by the D-line.

The team’s website added some context: Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver were causing disruptions and pass breakups. For what it’s worth, Von Miller had a veteran rest day.

Early punter update

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack (3) and Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

It’s incumbent Matt Haack against rookie Matt Araiza for the punter job. Araiza was thought to be the early favorite, but it doesn’t look that way according to updates.

WGR-550 radio noted that the veteran continues to shine where most scouting reports said he was better than the rook: His hang time on kicks and his holding for kicker Tyler Bass. In fact, Haack continues to be the only one doing any sort of holding.

RBs do get involved in passing game

Running back James Cook

Sd 072422 Bills Camp 14 Spts

Rookie running back James Cook got involved in the passing game. Despite Allen and the offense having some struggles, Cook made a handful of good plays, displaying his speed and cuts, the BN reported.

In addition, Devin Singletary got some passes thrown his way as well. Both players appear likely to factor into the air attack.

1

1